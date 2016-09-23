Benjamin Samuel Rubio, of Carpinteria and Santa Barbara, 1988-2016

Posted on September 23, 2016 | 1:13 p.m.

Source: Rubio Family

Jesus said, "I will be there to greet you personally and welcome you home, where we will be together." (John 14:3, The Voice Bible)

Benjamin Samuel Rubio left this earth on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016.



Born July 1, 1988, to David and Julie Rubio at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Ben lived and was raised in the Carpinteria and Santa Barbara area.

He attended the Montecito YMCA Preschool and enjoyed the YMCA's various programs for many years. He continued on to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Elementary School, Bishop Diego Garcia High School ('06) and Santa Barbara City College.



Ben grew up competing primarily in soccer through Santa Barbara's AYSO and high school. He enjoyed the writings of Alexandre Dumas and expressing himself through his artwork with the mediums of pencil, pen and charcoal.

Ben thoroughly relished teasing and bantering with his family and friends. With his gentle demeanor and loving heart, many found him to be a person who was easy to talk to and spend time with.



Preceding Ben in death is his paternal grandmother Mary Rubio. Ben leaves behind his parents; brothers Thomas (Lauren Dobis), Aaron and David (Kerry) Rubio, III; nephews Jayce and Jayden Rubio (Springfield, MA); paternal grandfather David Rubio, Sr.; aunts Annie (Greg) Fischer and Yvonne Rubio; uncle Tom Rubio; cousins Paul (Wendy) Fischer, Katie (Elliott) Rodriguez, Stephanie Fischer, Logan, Nathan and Gracie, Emmie and Collin Rodriguez, Willie and Alec Rubio in the Santa Barbara and Ventura areas; and his maternal grandparents, Frank and Lois Payne; aunts Nancye (Tom) Blasingame, Claudia (Ron) Bowman; cousins Cassidy Cooper, Madison and Natalie Bowman in the San Francisco area.

Bo, the mind replays what the heart cannot delete. You are forever in our hearts.

A casual memorial is being held in honor of Benjamin on Sunday, Oct. 9, at lower Manning Park, area 9, at 10:30 a.m.

Rubio Family.