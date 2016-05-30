Ben Shur Extends His Lead on Day 2 of City Championship

Golf

Former Ventura High and Arizona State standout Benjamin Shur fired a 5-under 65 on Sunday to take three-shot lead after the second round of the Santa Barbara City Golf Championships at Santa Barbara Golf Club.

Shur, who finished with his seventh birdie of the day on the par-5 18th, leads Brandon Gama, the 2008 champion and a three-time runner-up. Long Beach State and former SBCC golfer Johnny Hogan is six strokes back at 135.

Also in the hunt are Nathan Clark and Tyler Ley, who are both seven strokes back at 136. Four players at tied in sixth place, including San Marcos golf team member Chad Visser, SBCC star Manny Manzone, Cody Hall and Satch Herrmann.

The final round of the championship flight will tee off Monday at 8 a.m. The winner receives $750 in store credit at the Golf Club’s pro shop.

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Benjamin Shur 64-65–129

Brandon B Gama 67-65-132

Jonny Hogan 69-66-135

Nathan Clark 69-67-136

Tyler Ley 70-66-136

Chad Visser 69-68-137

Cody P Hall 66-71-137

Manny Manzone 68-69-137

Satch Herrmann 70-67-137

Bobby Schaeffer 70-68-138

Brett T Patton 69-70-139

Jordan Scott 67-72-139

Thayer White 69-70-139

