Benjamin Shur’s 64 leads S.B. City Championship

Former Arizona State and Ventura High product Benjamin Shur took command on the first day of 57th annual Santa Barbara City Golf Championship at Santa Barbara Golf Club on Saturday.

Playing in the second-to-last group of the day, Shur shot seven birdies and slammed a 90-yard approach shot on the par-4 15th to card a 6-under-64 in the opening round. He’s currently two strokes ahead of Cody Hall.

This weekend, Shur is attempting to dethrone defending champion Niels Anderson and outdistance himself from the rest of the field in only his second City Championship.

Two strokes back is Brandon Gama, the 2008 champion. Tied up with him at 3-under-67, is Jordan Scott. Manny Manzone stands alone in fifth place with a score of 2-under-68.

Ten players are at 69, including SBCC’s Brett Patton, Chad Visser of San Marcos High and former San Marcos standout Thayer White.

The championship flight tees off Sunday at 7:00 a.m. A cut will be made after the second round. Monday’s final round will start around 9 a.m.

2016 SANTA BARBARA CITY GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Par 70 Santa Barbara Golf Club

Benjamin Shur…64

Cody P Hall… 66

Brandon B Gama…67

Jordan Scott …67

Manny Manzone…68

Ben Tumbel…69

Brett T Patton…69

Chad Visser…69

Darren Earnst…69

Ed Susolik…69

Jonathan C Brandt…69

Johny Hogan…69

Nathan Clark…69

Thayer White…69

Warren E Leary…69

Bobby Schaeffer…70

Brian Helton…70

Christian Sanders…70

Preston W. Gomersall…70

Robin Kang…70

Sage M. Casaga…70

Satch Herrmann…70

Tyler Ley…70

