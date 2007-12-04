Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 5:24 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 
Bennett Now � Officially � Goleta’s Mayor

{mosimage}He was elected to the post years before, but his City Council colleagues have now officially made Michael Bennett Goleta's new mayor. The council, meanwhile, plays musical chairs in the annual shuffle of positions and chairmanships.

By | December 4, 2007 | 6:58 p.m.

It was a night of musical chairs for Goleta city officials as the members of the City Council traded places in the appointment of the city’s new mayor and mayor pro tempore, as well as the heads of the city’s planning and redevelopment agencies.

Michael Bennett succeeded Jean Blois as mayor after a unanimous vote of the council. The position, which is considered largely ceremonial, changes hands yearly, with a mayor chosen from among the council members. Before his appointment, Bennett served as mayor pro tem.

“I take this position very, very seriously and this next year I hope to perform in a very positive fashion for all Goletans,” Bennett said.

This is not the only time Bennett was chosen as the city’s mayor; in 1993, the former fire battalion chief was elected to the post during one of several of Goleta’s drives for incorporation. While he won the office, the would-be city lost its bid for incorporation for lack of a majority vote.

Councilman Roger Aceves took the position of mayor pro tem.{mosimage}

Meanwhile, Councilman Eric Onnen remained in his post as chairman of the city’s Planning Agency while Councilwoman Jonny Wallis succeeded Aceves as vice-chairwoman.

“I think I can handle the responsibility,” Wallis said, tongue-in-cheek.

The Planning Agency, a body created during the city’s 2002 incorporation, is composed of members of the City Council. With the creation of the city’s Planning Commission, the agency is no longer expected to meet, except in cases concerning projects it had under its jurisdiction.

Aceves kept his position as chairman of the city’s Redevelopment Agency, another department that consists of the council members, but Onnen withdrew from his post as vice chairman.  He was replaced by Bennett.

The appointments to the city’s several standing and ad-hoc committees, as well as to external boards and commissions remained largely the same.

The most notable exception was the replacement of Wallis as representative to the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, the regional planning agency that determines the amount of new housing to be distributed to each of the county’s jurisdictions according to state mandates. SBCAG also deals with regional transportation issues like Measure D and Highway 101 widening.

Bennett, who had served as alternate, took the primary position after a 3-2 vote, with Aceves and Wallis dissenting. Blois was given the alternate position.

