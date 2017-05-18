Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 2:41 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Golf

Bennett Reichard Captures CIF-SS Individual Golf Championship

Bennett Reichard of San Marcos putts on the eighth green during his round of 68 at Rancho San Marcos. Click to view larger
Bennett Reichard of San Marcos putts on the eighth green during his round of 68 at Rancho San Marcos. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 18, 2017 | 8:54 p.m.

Bennett Reichard of San Marcos won the CIF-Southern Section Individual Golf Title on Thursday, shooting a 3-under par 68 at Rancho San Marcos Golf Course.

Bennett Reichard is the first CIF-SS Individual Golf Champion since Michael Chavez in 1996. Click to view larger
Bennett Reichard is the first CIF-SS Individual Golf Champion since Michael Chavez in 1996. (Courtesy photo)

Reichard finished one shot ahead of Servite's Kyle Kinnane and two strokes ahead of Sam Choi of Anaheim Discovery Christian.

Going into the CIF spring sports postseason, Reichard is the area's first CIF champion (team or individual) this school year. On Wednesday night, he was named the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table High School Golfer of the Year.

Preston Gomersall of Santa Barbara High shot a 73, Keith Moles of Righetti carded a 74 and Ethan Ashbrook of Righetti a 75 and advanced to the CIF-SCGA Regional State Qualifier on May 25 at Brookside Country Club in Pasadena.

Reichard becomes the first male at San Marcos to win an individual Southern Section championship since Mark Warkentin won the 200 and 500 freestyle swim titles in 1998. The last Royals’ golfer to win a CIF-SS title is Michael Chavez in 1996.

Andrew Perez of Santa Barbara High is the last area golfer to win it in 2008.

Reichard made three birdies and had no bogeys in his round.

"I am amazed,” San Marcos coach Aaron Solis said. “He picked the perfect time to play the best round of his life. I don’t know who at CIF set up the course but it was extremely tough. These were the best of the best (golfers) in the Southern Section today and Bennett performed flawlessly.”

The tournament also was the team CIF Southern California Golf Association Qualifier. The four qualifiers in the 14-team competition were Palm Desert (366), Anaheim Discovery Christian (378), Oaks Christian (380) and Servite (381). They move on to the CIF-SCGA Regional.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 