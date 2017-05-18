Bennett Reichard Captures CIF-SS Individual Golf Championship

Golf

Bennett Reichard of San Marcos won the CIF-Southern Section Individual Golf Title on Thursday, shooting a 3-under par 68 at Rancho San Marcos Golf Course.

Reichard finished one shot ahead of Servite's Kyle Kinnane and two strokes ahead of Sam Choi of Anaheim Discovery Christian.

Going into the CIF spring sports postseason, Reichard is the area's first CIF champion (team or individual) this school year. On Wednesday night, he was named the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table High School Golfer of the Year.

Preston Gomersall of Santa Barbara High shot a 73, Keith Moles of Righetti carded a 74 and Ethan Ashbrook of Righetti a 75 and advanced to the CIF-SCGA Regional State Qualifier on May 25 at Brookside Country Club in Pasadena.

Reichard becomes the first male at San Marcos to win an individual Southern Section championship since Mark Warkentin won the 200 and 500 freestyle swim titles in 1998. The last Royals’ golfer to win a CIF-SS title is Michael Chavez in 1996.

Andrew Perez of Santa Barbara High is the last area golfer to win it in 2008.

Reichard made three birdies and had no bogeys in his round.

"I am amazed,” San Marcos coach Aaron Solis said. “He picked the perfect time to play the best round of his life. I don’t know who at CIF set up the course but it was extremely tough. These were the best of the best (golfers) in the Southern Section today and Bennett performed flawlessly.”

The tournament also was the team CIF Southern California Golf Association Qualifier. The four qualifiers in the 14-team competition were Palm Desert (366), Anaheim Discovery Christian (378), Oaks Christian (380) and Servite (381). They move on to the CIF-SCGA Regional.

