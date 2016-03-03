Bennett Reichard Leads San Marcos Golfers Past Camarillo

Golf

Bennett Reichard shot a 1-over par 73 to lead all five San Marcos golfers in the 70s in a 381-394 non-league victory over Camarillo at Sandpiper Golf Course.

"Much better round today, and it is always nice to get all scoring rounds in the 70's at Sandpiper," said San Marcos coach Aaron Solis.

Sam Metzger and Chad Visser each shot 76, Bryce Quezada had a 77 and Chris Wong was at 79.

"Bennett played a solid round and finished strong. Bryce is new to the game and has a ton of talent. I hope this round kick starts a great season for him," said Solis.

Medalist: Bennett Reichard (SM) 73

San Marcos scores:

Sam Metzger 76

Chad Visser 76

Bryce Quezada 77

Chris Wong 79

Camarillo scores

Trevor Mason 82

Adam Franc 77

Gino Aparicio 80

Terrell Chriss 80

Michael Sun 75

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.