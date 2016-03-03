Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 11:56 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Golf

Bennett Reichard Leads San Marcos Golfers Past Camarillo

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 3, 2016 | 5:29 p.m.
Bryce Quezada of San Marcos tees off on No. 6 at Sandpiper GC. Click to view larger
Bryce Quezada of San Marcos tees off on No. 6 at Sandpiper GC.

Bennett Reichard shot a 1-over par 73 to lead all five San Marcos golfers in the 70s in a 381-394 non-league victory over Camarillo at Sandpiper Golf Course.

"Much better round today, and it is always nice to get all scoring rounds in the 70's at Sandpiper," said San Marcos coach Aaron Solis.

Sam Metzger and Chad Visser each shot 76, Bryce Quezada had a 77 and Chris Wong was at 79.

"Bennett played a solid round and finished strong. Bryce is new to the game and has a ton of talent. I hope this round kick starts a great season for him," said Solis.

Medalist: Bennett Reichard  (SM)  73

San Marcos scores:
Sam Metzger   76
Chad Visser    76
Bryce Quezada  77
Chris Wong   79

Camarillo scores
Trevor Mason  82
Adam Franc   77
Gino Aparicio  80
Terrell Chriss  80
Michael Sun  75

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 