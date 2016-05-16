Bennett Reichard Leads San Marcos to Second Straight CIF Golf Title

Golf

Bennett Reichard birdied the final hole for a 1-under par 71, leading San Marcos to a second straight CIF-SS Boys Divisional golf championship on Monday.

The Royals won the Central Coast Division title with a team score of 391, beating second-place Calabasas by three shots at par-72 Cypress Ridge Golf Course in Arroyo Grande.

It marks the third time San Marcos has repeated as CIF golf champion. The Royals won three in a row in 2001, 02 and 03 and won back-to-back in 1980-81.

SCORES

"This is pretty rare," San Marcos coach Aaron Solis said of repeating as a CIF champion. "I know San Marcos golf has done it before and I know DP girls golf has done it, DP girls water polo, Santa Barbara girls water polo and Santa Barbara boys tennis has done it. When you think about it, in the scope of Santa Barbara sports, it's not often that happens."

Reichard tied for the low score of the day, sharing the honor with Nipomo's Ray Navis.

Bennett's 1-under today was huge," said Solis. "He led us today, he really did."

Bennett has been the hot golfer for the Royals in the later part of the season. He won the Channel League individual title at Soule Park in Ojai by shooting a 69 in the final round -- it was the lowest score of the two-round tournament.

"Bennett has really matured this year on the mental side of the game. He's young for his grade. The past couple of months he's made great strides in the mental side and you've seen it in his golf scores," said Solis.

The Royals got good balance in their team scoring. Chad Visser was second with a 76 followed by Bryce Quezada at 80, Andrew Rice at 81, Sam Metzger with an 83 and Chris Wong at 84.

"It's a very tight group," Solis said of the team's chemistry. "They trust one another, they lean on one another. You don't really think the team aspect applies to golf but it does. Someone like Bryce Quezada shoots an 80 today and that's huge. This is his first year of playing competitive tournament golf.

"Team golf, you need those strong guys like Chad, Sam and Bennett -- you have to depend on those guys. But in it really depends what's on the back end. Bryce and Andrew Rice and Chris Wong were so important."

After San Marcos and Calabasas (394), San Luis Obispo (405), Arroyo Grande (407) and Camarillo (409) rounded out the top five scores.

Santa Barbara finished at 414 and Dos Pueblos shot 425. Brandon Crane led the Dons with a 77 and Joseph Pigatti was low man for the Chargers at 80

San Marcos advances to the Southern California Golf Association qualifying tournament at Mission Lakes Country Club in Desert Hot Springs. Fourteen Southern Section teams will be playing for four spots in the SCGA Tournament, which includes teams from the San Diego, Central and L.A. City sections.

