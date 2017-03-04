Bennett Reichard Paces San Marcos to Victory at Alisal Ranch Course

Bennett Reichard shot a 3-under par 69 to earn medalist honors and pace the San Marcos golf team to a victory at the Alisal Invitational at the Alisal Ranch Course in Solvang on Friday.
San Marcos shot 378 as a team, Dos Pueblos 408 and Santa Ynez 508.
"This was a pretty good round for us," San Marcos coach Aaron Solis said. "The course was in really good shape considering all the rain it has received. Bennett played really well with five birdies on the day."
Sam Metzger shot a 1-over 73, Chad Visser had a 75 and Blake Bornand fired a 77 for the Royals.
"I was proud of Blake Bornand. He is the only sophomore on a team full of seniors. That can be a little intimidating at first, but the guys have been fantastic at being good leaders and good mentors for him. This is his second varsity match and shooting 5 over was a great round for him as he is learning the game at a different level," said Solis.
Zach Steinberger shot a 77 to lead Dos Pueblos
At Alisal Ranch
par 72
San Marcos 378
Dos Pueblos 408
Santa Ynez 508
San Marcos
Bennett Reichard (SM) - 69, medalist
Sam Metzger 73
Chad Visser 75
Blake Bornand 77
Hayden Schoenfelder 84
Braden Curtis 85
Dos Pueblos
Zach Stenberger 77
Joseph Pighatti 82
Logan Hall 82
Christian Heslin 82
Matt Pighatti 85
Aiden Thomas 86