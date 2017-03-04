Friday, June 1 , 2018, 2:15 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Golf

Bennett Reichard Paces San Marcos to Victory at Alisal Ranch Course

Bennett Reichard watches his drive during San Marcos’ victory at the Alisal Ranch Course. Reichard shot a 3-under 69. Click to view larger
Bennett Reichard watches his drive during San Marcos’ victory at the Alisal Ranch Course. Reichard shot a 3-under 69. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 4, 2017 | 1:50 a.m.

Bennett Reichard shot a 3-under par 69 to earn medalist honors and pace the San Marcos golf team to a victory at the Alisal Invitational at the Alisal Ranch Course in Solvang on Friday.

San Marcos shot 378 as a team, Dos Pueblos 408 and Santa Ynez 508.

Sophomore Blake Bornand fired a 77 in his second varsity match for the Royals Click to view larger
Sophomore Blake Bornand fired a 77 in his second varsity match for the Royals (Courtesy photo)

"This was a pretty good round for us," San Marcos coach Aaron Solis said. "The course was in really good shape considering all the rain it has received. Bennett played really well with five birdies on the day."

Sam Metzger shot a 1-over 73, Chad Visser had a 75 and Blake Bornand fired a 77 for the Royals.

"I was proud of Blake Bornand. He is the only sophomore on a team full of seniors. That can be a little intimidating at first, but the guys have been fantastic at being good leaders and good mentors for him. This is his second varsity match and shooting 5 over was a great round for him as he is learning the game at a different level," said Solis.

Zach Steinberger shot a 77 to lead Dos Pueblos

At Alisal Ranch
par 72
San Marcos  378
Dos Pueblos  408
Santa Ynez   508

San Marcos
Bennett Reichard (SM) - 69,  medalist
Sam Metzger  73
Chad Visser  75
Blake Bornand   77
Hayden Schoenfelder  84
Braden Curtis  85

Dos Pueblos
Zach Stenberger   77
Joseph Pighatti  82
Logan Hall   82
Christian Heslin  82
Matt Pighatti  85
Aiden Thomas  86
 

