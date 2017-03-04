Bennett Reichard Paces San Marcos to Victory at Alisal Ranch Course

Golf

Bennett Reichard shot a 3-under par 69 to earn medalist honors and pace the San Marcos golf team to a victory at the Alisal Invitational at the Alisal Ranch Course in Solvang on Friday.

San Marcos shot 378 as a team, Dos Pueblos 408 and Santa Ynez 508.

"This was a pretty good round for us," San Marcos coach Aaron Solis said. "The course was in really good shape considering all the rain it has received. Bennett played really well with five birdies on the day."

Sam Metzger shot a 1-over 73, Chad Visser had a 75 and Blake Bornand fired a 77 for the Royals.

"I was proud of Blake Bornand. He is the only sophomore on a team full of seniors. That can be a little intimidating at first, but the guys have been fantastic at being good leaders and good mentors for him. This is his second varsity match and shooting 5 over was a great round for him as he is learning the game at a different level," said Solis.

Zach Steinberger shot a 77 to lead Dos Pueblos

At Alisal Ranch

par 72

San Marcos 378

Dos Pueblos 408

Santa Ynez 508



San Marcos

Bennett Reichard (SM) - 69, medalist

Sam Metzger 73

Chad Visser 75

Blake Bornand 77

Hayden Schoenfelder 84

Braden Curtis 85



Dos Pueblos

Zach Stenberger 77

Joseph Pighatti 82

Logan Hall 82

Christian Heslin 82

Matt Pighatti 85

Aiden Thomas 86

