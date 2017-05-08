Bennett Reichard, Preston Gomersall Reach CIF Golf Finals

Golf

Bennett Reichard of San Marcos and Preston Gomersall of Santa Barbara advanced to the CIF-Southern Section Individual Golf Finals by finishing in the top 20 at Monday’s Northern Regional Tournament at River Ridge Golf Course’s Victoria Lakes Course in Oxnard.

Gomersall shot a 1-under par 71 while Reichard finished at even-par 72. Righetti’s Keith Moles (72) and Ethan Ashbrook (73) also advanced.

The tournament medalist Sean Maruyama of Campbell Hall with a 4-under 68.

Chad Visser and Sam Metzger of San Marcos and Matthew Pate of Bishop Diego each shot 76 and Zach Steinberger of Dos Pueblos finished with an 82 and missed the cut.

The CIF Individual Finals are May 18.

The San Marcos team will compete in the CIF-SS Division Team Championships next Monday and Tuesday.