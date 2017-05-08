Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 7:30 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Golf

Bennett Reichard, Preston Gomersall Reach CIF Golf Finals

Bennett Reichard of San Marcos makes a birdie putt on No. 7 at Victoria Lakes in Oxnard,
Bennett Reichard of San Marcos makes a birdie putt on No. 7 at Victoria Lakes in Oxnard, (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 8, 2017 | 4:58 p.m.

Bennett Reichard of San Marcos and Preston Gomersall of Santa Barbara advanced to the CIF-Southern Section Individual Golf Finals by finishing in the top 20 at Monday’s Northern Regional Tournament at River Ridge Golf Course’s Victoria Lakes Course in Oxnard.

Gomersall shot a 1-under par 71 while Reichard finished at even-par 72. Righetti’s Keith Moles (72) and Ethan Ashbrook (73) also advanced. 

The tournament medalist Sean Maruyama of Campbell Hall with a 4-under 68.

Chad Visser and Sam Metzger of San Marcos and Matthew Pate of Bishop Diego each shot 76 and Zach Steinberger of Dos Pueblos finished with an 82 and missed the cut.

The CIF Individual Finals are May 18.

The San Marcos team will compete in the CIF-SS Division Team Championships next Monday and Tuesday.

