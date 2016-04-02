Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 2:35 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 
Golf

Bennett Reichard Shoots Lowest Score for San Marcos at Champions Invitational

Chris Wong of San Marcos hits an approach shot on No. 3 at the South Course of Terra Lago.
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 2, 2016 | 5:27 p.m.

Bennett Reichard shot a final-round 74 at Terra Lago and finished as the low scorer for the San Marcos golf team at the Champions Invitational on Saturday.

Reichard finished with a three-round total of 234 and tied for 49th place.

San Marcos placed 22nd as a team with a score of 969. Long Beach Wilson won the tournament at 895. Bryan Baumgarten of Granite Hills was the tournament medalist with a 5-under par 211.

Bryce Quezada fired an 80 in the final-round and was the No. 2 finisher for the Royals at 242. He was followed by Sam Metzger (244), Andrew Rice (248), Chad Visser (251) and Chris Wong (254).

"We played consistent mediocre golf this tournament, so I guess I'm not happy but not mad," San Marcos coach Aaron Solis said. "I know this tournament will help motivate the boys as we have an important match at DP this coming week.

"I was very proud of junior Bryce Quezada," he added. "This was his first tournament as he is new to the game and he played great golf considering he has never been in a golf tournament, let alone a tournament with 240 plus players from all over the US and Canada. His learning and performance will help this team the rest of the season. I was also pleased with Bennett Reichard's final round today."

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

