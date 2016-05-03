Bennett Reichard Wins Channel League Golf Title With Solid 2nd Round

Golf

Bennett Reichard of San Marcos rose to the occasion in the final round of the Channel League Individual Golf Championship on Tuesday at Soule Park in Ojai.

Reichard shot a 3-under par 69 and won the championship with a two-day total 143.

"Winning this tournament with a field of incredible players is a huge honor and feels great after working really hard this season," Reichard said. "I am very proud of my team this year and I'm very excited for CIF on May 16th."

Reichard and the next six place finishers qualify for the CIF-Southern Section Individual Championships. First-round leader Brandon Crane followed his 71 with a 75 and finished second at 146. Chad Visser of San Marcos (76-72—146), Andres Fairbairn of Dos Pueblos (75-73—148), Buena's James Rodriguez (79-71—150), Sam Metzger of San Marcos (73-79—152) and Zach Steinberger of Dos Pueblos (76-78—154) round out the qualifiers.

The Soule Park course played tough for all the players.

"There were only three under-par rounds these past two days, but Bennett having the lowest round of the tournament was certainly helpful today," San Marcos coach Aaron Solis said. "His physical and mental game has been improving with each round and I am proud of him finding a way to put it all together today."

Channel League Individual Championships

At par 72 Soule Park GC

top 7 players qualify for CIF-SS Individual Championships

top 6 players are first team All-Channel League



Last Name, First Name, School, Scores

Reichard Bennett, San Marcos 74-69 —143

Crane Brandon, Santa Barbara 71-75— 146

Visser Chad, San Marcos 76-72 —148

Fairbairn Andres, Dos Pueblos 75-73— 148

Rodriguez James, Buena 79-71 —150

Metzger Sam, San Marcos 73-79 —152

Steinberger Zach, Dos Pueblos 76-78 —154

Stone Isaac, Santa Barbara 74-82 — 156

Teron Mason, Buena 78-79 —157

Pigatti Joseph, Dos Pueblos 77-80 —157

Quezada Bryce, San Marcos 80-79 —159

Gomersall Preston, Santa Barbara 79-82 —161

Coombs Austin, Santa Barbara 79-84 —163

Benedictus Mikha, Dos Pueblos 82-84 —166

