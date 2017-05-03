Bennett Reichard Wins Second Straight Channel League Title

There was no stopping Bennett Reichard in the final round of the Channel League Individual Golf Final on Wednesday at Soule Park.
The San Marcos player was on fire, shooting a 5-under par 67 to repeat as the champion. His 36-hole total of 8-under 136 was four shots better than second place Zach Steinberger of Dos Pueblos (68-72—140). Preston Gomersall of Santa Barbara (71-73) was third at 144.
The top six finishers qualified for the CIF-Southern Section Individuals Northern Division on May 8 at River Ridge GC in Oxnard. Sam Metzger of San Marcos (70-74—144), Mason Teron of Buena (72-75—147) and Chad Visser of San Marcos (77-73—150) made the cut.
Reichard had only one bogey on No. 14 to go with six birdies in his round.
"He has been really striking the ball well lately," said San Marcos coach Aaron Solis. "The second day of league is always more difficult because of the added length on a few holes, but that didn't seem to bother him. He did a great job of avoiding the bunkers today because you did not want to be in them. They just roto-tilled them this morning, so they were extremely soft and difficult to hit out of. He played with a lot of confidence today. "
Channel League Individual Finals
Final results - 36 hole tournament
Soule Park GC (Ojai, CA)
par - 72
Day 1 - 6541 yds
Day 2 - 6806 yds.
Champion - Bennett Reichard (San Marcos)
Top 6 qualify for the CIF-SS Individuals - Northern Division, May 8, at River Ridge GC - Victoria Lakes.
Name, School, Day 1 Score, Day 2, Total
Bennett Reichard San Marcos 69 67 136
Zach Steinberger Dos Pueblos 68 72 140
Preston Gomersall Santa Barbara 71 73 144
Sam Metzger San Marcos 70 74 144
Mason Teron Buena 72 75 147
Chad Visser San Marcos 77 73 150
Isaac Stone Santa Barbara 76 75 151
Ryan Mikles Santa Barbara 75 77 152
Bryce Quezada San Marcos 76 82 158
Blake Bornand San Marcos 82 76 158
Scott Cartier Buena 78 81 159
Preston Foy Santa Barbara 81 78 159
James Rodriguez Buena 75 85 160
Joseph Pigatti Dos Pueblos 82 78 160
Aidan Thomas Dos Pueblos 80 82 162
Conner Lambe Santa Barbara 78 86 164
Eli Sada Santa Barbara 80 85 165
Luke Vigna Dos Pueblos 79 87 166