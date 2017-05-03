Bennett Reichard Wins Second Straight Channel League Title

Golf

There was no stopping Bennett Reichard in the final round of the Channel League Individual Golf Final on Wednesday at Soule Park.

The San Marcos player was on fire, shooting a 5-under par 67 to repeat as the champion. His 36-hole total of 8-under 136 was four shots better than second place Zach Steinberger of Dos Pueblos (68-72—140). Preston Gomersall of Santa Barbara (71-73) was third at 144.

The top six finishers qualified for the CIF-Southern Section Individuals Northern Division on May 8 at River Ridge GC in Oxnard. Sam Metzger of San Marcos (70-74—144), Mason Teron of Buena (72-75—147) and Chad Visser of San Marcos (77-73—150) made the cut.

Reichard had only one bogey on No. 14 to go with six birdies in his round.

"He has been really striking the ball well lately," said San Marcos coach Aaron Solis. "The second day of league is always more difficult because of the added length on a few holes, but that didn't seem to bother him. He did a great job of avoiding the bunkers today because you did not want to be in them. They just roto-tilled them this morning, so they were extremely soft and difficult to hit out of. He played with a lot of confidence today. "

Channel League Individual Finals

Final results - 36 hole tournament

Soule Park GC (Ojai, CA)

par - 72

Day 1 - 6541 yds

Day 2 - 6806 yds.

Champion - Bennett Reichard (San Marcos)

Top 6 qualify for the CIF-SS Individuals - Northern Division, May 8, at River Ridge GC - Victoria Lakes.

Name, School, Day 1 Score, Day 2, Total

Bennett Reichard San Marcos 69 67 136

Zach Steinberger Dos Pueblos 68 72 140

Preston Gomersall Santa Barbara 71 73 144

Sam Metzger San Marcos 70 74 144

Mason Teron Buena 72 75 147

Chad Visser San Marcos 77 73 150

Isaac Stone Santa Barbara 76 75 151

Ryan Mikles Santa Barbara 75 77 152

Bryce Quezada San Marcos 76 82 158

Blake Bornand San Marcos 82 76 158

Scott Cartier Buena 78 81 159

Preston Foy Santa Barbara 81 78 159

James Rodriguez Buena 75 85 160

Joseph Pigatti Dos Pueblos 82 78 160

Aidan Thomas Dos Pueblos 80 82 162

Conner Lambe Santa Barbara 78 86 164

Eli Sada Santa Barbara 80 85 165

Luke Vigna Dos Pueblos 79 87 166





