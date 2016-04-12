Bennett Reichard’s 64 Paces Red-Hot San Marcos Golfers

Golf

Bennett Reichard shot a career-best 6-under par 64 to lead three San Marcos golfers to under-par rounds in a 355-400 Channel League win over Ventura at Buenaventura Golf Club on Tuesday.

Reichard had seven birdies and only one bogey in his round.

"It was fun to watch Bennett play so well from afar and I'm proud of him making strides with his mental game," said San Marcos coach Aaron Solis.

Chad Visser shot his best round with a 4-under 66, which included two eagles. Sam Metzger fired a 1-under 69.

"It was great to have three players under par today and to be only 5-over par as a team, and we know we can still do better," Solis said. "Chad had two eagles today, which always helps for a great round.

"We have to continue to focus each round, each hole, each shot as we still play a very good DP team in a couple of weeks, and a very good Santa Barbara team on Thursday at Muni. All the kids from both teams know Muni so well, so it is going to be a fun, shootout type of match."

San Marcos is 5-0 in league and Ventura is 1-4.

at BuenaVentura GC, par 70

San Marcos 355, Ventura 400

Medalist: Bennett Reichard (SM) 64

San Marcos:

Chad Visser 66

Sam Metzger 69

Chris Wong 76

Bryce Quezada 80

Ventura:

Jacob Johnson 70

Conrad Wagner 72

Dylan Smith 79

Liti Warren 89

Daniel Johnson 90

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.