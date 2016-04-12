Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 9:27 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 
Golf

Bennett Reichard’s 64 Paces Red-Hot San Marcos Golfers

Bennett Reichard sinks a birdie putt on 18 to finish with a career-best 6-under 64. Reichard was the match medalist
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 12, 2016 | 5:51 p.m.

Bennett Reichard shot a career-best 6-under par 64 to lead three San Marcos golfers to under-par rounds in a 355-400 Channel League win over Ventura at Buenaventura Golf Club on Tuesday.

Reichard had seven birdies and only one bogey in his round.

"It was fun to watch Bennett play so well from afar and I'm proud of him making strides with his mental game," said San Marcos coach Aaron Solis.

Chad Visser shot his best round with a 4-under 66, which included two eagles. Sam Metzger fired a 1-under 69.

"It was great to have three players under par today and to be only 5-over par as a team, and we know we can still do better," Solis said. "Chad had two eagles today, which always helps for a great round.

"We have to continue to focus each round, each hole, each shot as we still play a very good DP team in a couple of weeks, and a very good Santa Barbara team on Thursday at Muni. All the kids from both teams know Muni so well, so it is going to be a fun, shootout type of match."

San Marcos is 5-0 in league and Ventura is 1-4.

at BuenaVentura GC, par 70

San Marcos 355, Ventura 400 

Medalist:  Bennett Reichard (SM)   64

San Marcos:
Chad Visser   66
Sam Metzger  69
Chris Wong    76
Bryce Quezada   80

Ventura:
Jacob Johnson   70
Conrad  Wagner   72
Dylan Smith      79
Liti Warren     89
Daniel Johnson   90

Chad Visser of San Marcos makes an eagle putt on No. 18. Click to view larger
