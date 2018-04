Posted on October 1, 2014 | 8:29 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Berenice Grand, 73, of Lompoc died Sept. 28, 2014.

A funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3 at Saint Barbara Mission Perish at the Old Mission, followed by interment at 10 a.m. Saturday at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to the Cancer Society.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.