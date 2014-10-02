Berenice ‘Berry’ Grand of Lompoc, 1941-2014

Posted on October 2, 2014 | 9:53 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Berenice Grand, 73, of Lompoc passed away peacefully with her family by her side during the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 28, 2014, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Berry was born on May 13, 1941, in Flushing, N.Y. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Berenice Gianetta.

Berry grew up in Montecito, attending San Roque and Marymount School for Girls, where she graduated in 1958.

She married the love of her life, Edward W. Grand, on Feb. 27, 1960, at the Santa Barbara Mission. Ed and Berry moved to the Santa Ynez Valley in the early 1970s to Walking "M" Ranches, where they built their dream home and raised their two sons, Ed and Mark.

She loved cooking and entertaining, and she especially loved spending time with her family and friends at their cabin on Figueroa Mountain.

Berry worked as a nurse at the Santa Ynez Valley Hospital until 1989, when the family moved to Honolulu, Hawaii, where Berry continued her nursing career at Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu. Berry loved Hawaii and the Hawaiian way of life. She spent most of her 20 years living on the island of Oahu, but also spent six years living in Kona on the Big Island of Hawaii. Berry retired in 2006, and after a short time living in Gardnerville, Nev., she moved back to the Santa Barbara area to be closer to her family and friends.

Berry is survived by her husband, Edward W. Grand; her two sons and their wives, Ed and Shelley Grand and Mark and Lori Grand; and her two grandsons, Parker and Zachary. She is also survived by her beloved dogs, Haiku and Leilani.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3 at the Santa Barbara Mission with Father Charles Talley officiating. There will be a reception immediately following at Junipero Serra Hall at 2210 Garden St. Graveside services will be held at the Calvary Cemetery in Santa Barbara at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 4. The Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel of Santa Barbara is handling all of the arrangements.

Memorial donations can be made in Berenice "Berry" Grand's name to the MD Anderson Cancer Center for MDS Research, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486.