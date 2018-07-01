Berger to Lead Montessori Center Board

John Berger hs been elected president of the Montessori Center School Board of Trustees.
The board strives to fulfill the school’s mission to offer a Montessori education that encourages intellectual, social, physical, creative and moral development, preparing students for academic excellence, confident, lifelong learning and responsible, caring lives.
Berger is employed by Toyon Research Corp., specializing in technology development and defense systems analysis.
He recently completed his term as treasurer of the Montessori Center School Board.
Berger has two children at Montessori Center School.
— Melanie Newhouse for Montessori Center School.