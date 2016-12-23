Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 1:11 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Berkshire Hathaway Delivers Holiday Cheer to Domestic Violence Victims

By Zoe Echternacht for Domestic Violence Solutions | December 23, 2016 | 9:34 a.m.

This past week, employees from Berkshire Hathaway Home Services hand-delivered 12 Christmas trees and accompanying holiday decorations to be distributed to victims of domestic violence and their children housed in Domestic Violence Solutions (DVS) emergency shelters in Santa Barbara, Lompoc and Santa Maria.

Since 2001, Berkshire Hathaway has been a corporate partner of DVS. This season, the company also awarded DVS a $2,000 grant, and bought new linens for all the emergency shelters, including towels, sheets, pillowcases and blankets, which are needed on a daily basis for shelter residents.

Last year alone, DVS provided 12,212 safe nights to victims and their families. The safety and comfort of residents at DVS depend on the support of outside organizations. This holiday season will be much warmer and more cheery thanks to the kindness of Berkshire Hathaway agents.

Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County is the county’s only full-service domestic-violence agency It is committed to ending the intergenerational cycle of domestic violence through prevention and intervention services, and through challenging society’s attitudes, beliefs and behaviors to effect social change.

DVS provides the county’s only 24-hour shelter services for victims and their children, as well as transitional housing programs for domestic violence survivors.

DVS also operates four 24-hour hotlines; accompanies law enforcement on domestic violence calls; works to prevent domestic violence through teen outreach and education programs; and provides comprehensive counseling services to men, women and children affected by domestic violence.

For more information call 963-4458 or visit www.DVSolutions.org.

— Zoe Echternacht for Domestic Violence Solutions.

 

