Bernadette Bagley Named New President of Rotary Club of Montecito

Bernadette Bagley will be inducted as the new president of the Rotary Club of Montecito, starting July 1, 2016, when all rotary clubs across the world will instate new presidents.

In addition to her membership in the Rotary Club of Montecito, Bagley has been a resident of Santa Barbara for 35 years and an active member of the community through her support of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara and Partners in Education.

Bagley is the director of learning and HR systems at QAD, Inc. Prior to joining QAD, Bagley worked for more than 25 years managing training and technical writing teams for a variety of local software companies.

She is a member of the Association for Talent Development, the Computer Education Management Association and the SumTotal Learning Systems advisory panel.

Bagley has served as secretary, president-elect and club administration for the Rotary Club of Montecito.

Founded in 1953, The Rotary Club of Montecito is a service organization and supports both local and international humanitarian projects.

The group meets every Tuesday for a luncheon at Wine Bistro at 516 San Ysidro Road.

For more information about joining Rotary or attending a Tuesday luncheon at the Montecito Wine Bistro, contact Dusty Baker, membership director, at 805.570.0102.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing the Rotary Club of Montecito.