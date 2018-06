Posted on June 13, 2015 | 11:40 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Bernardine L. Clancy of Santa Barbara, California, was born on April 5, 1920, and died June 6, 2015. She was 95.

A funeral mass followed by burial will take place at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2015, at Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City.

Memorial contributions can be made to Our Savior Parish & USC Caruso Catholic Center, 844 W. 32nd St., Los Angeles 90007. Click here to make an online donation.

Arrangements are by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.