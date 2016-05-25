Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 12:01 pm | Fair with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Bernie Sanders Holding Saturday Rallies in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria

Presidential candidate will be at Santa Barbara City College in morning, Santa Maria High School in afternoon

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is planning campaign rallies Saturday in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria.
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli| updated logo 10:45 a.m. | May 25, 2016 | 8:34 a.m.

The Bernie Sanders presidential campaign is coming to Santa Barbara County this week with a Saturday morning rally planned at Santa Barbara City College.

Sanders will host a rally in West Campus’ great meadow, SBCC spokesperson Luz Reyes-Martin confirmed.

Security screenings start at 7 a.m. and the event is expected to start a few hours later, she said. 

The event is free and open to the public but RSVPs are encouraged through the campaign’s website.

People are advised to only bring small personal items such as phones and keys, for security reasons. Weapons, sharp objects, chairs, and signs and banners on sticks will not be allowed through security.

The Santa Barbara Police Department has been planning for the visit and will assist the Secret Service, Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

Officers will also work with SBCC security to ensure the safety of attendees — whether supporters or protestors — and maintain the flow of traffic around the event, he said.

“We’re always concerned about protecting participants and making sure that everybody’s rights are protected, especially the right to assemble and the right to expression, regardless of what their viewpoint is,” he said. 

Another “A Future to Believe In” event is scheduled Saturday at Santa Maria High School, according to the campaign’s schedule. Doors open at 10:30 a.m., with the event expected to start sometime later.

Kenny Klein, a spokesman for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, confirmed that the district processed a facility request for the Sanders campaign at that time. 

The Sanders campaign also has several phone bank and canvassing events scheduled throughout the county in the next week.

Sanders, a Democratic Senator from Vermont, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are fighting for the Democratic Party nomination.

Clinton is actively campaigning in Southern California this week but does not appear to have any local events planned.

Donald Trump, who is the presumptive Republican nominee, is also campaigning in Southern California this week ahead of the June 7 primary election.  

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

