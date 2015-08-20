Bert Ardantz of Pismo Beach, 1941–2015

Posted on August 20, 2015 | 1:45 p.m.

Source: Dudley Hoffman Mortuary

Bert Ardantz, devoted mother, grandma, sister, aunt, mother-in-law and friend passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2015 peacefully at her home in Pismo Beach, Ca. after fighting a gallant battle with breast cancer.

She is survived by her son Mitch; daughter-in-law Krista; granddaughters, Emily, Sarah and Amanda; her sister Elizabeth Samuels; Brother Jim Hubbard; first husband Henri Ardantz and many nieces, nephews and loved ones.

Born Jan. 6, 1941, in San Diego, she later moved to Santa Maria, Ca. where she met and married Henri Ardantz in 1961 and had their son Mitch.

She moved to Santa Cruz, Ca. in the mid 1960s where she would eventually raise her son as a single mother. She was also a long time resident of Mission Beach in San Diego and later settling back on the Central Coast in Pismo Beach.

Raised in the foster care system, she became an advocate for foster children while residing in San Diego. During her 20 year residence there, she worked for the Casey family home as well as her private “Yes U Can” practice, tutoring and mentoring young people, which was her passion in life.

While living in Santa Cruz, she made an integral contribution to the successful development of UCSC’s Stevenson’s College, where she worked as an executive administrator.

Later in life Bert tried and succeeded in being accepted into UCSC’s education program and, even more profoundly, won the amazing award of co-valedictorian of her graduating class in 1988 with a bachelor's degree in education!

In 2006 she moved to the Central Coast to be closer to family, where she began teaching and mentoring students in the Lucia Mar School District as well as working with the Chumash Tribe.

Up until her passing, she was active within the San Luis Obispo County Women’s Shelter program as an “Economic Empowerment Advocate,” yet another position and organization for which she was passionate.

Bert was an avid fan of music of all sorts, attending as many concerts as she possibly could, dancing, playing a mean tambourine and taking her son and all of their friends whenever she could. She worked hard to nurture the love of music to all those around her, especially her son.

Always thirsting for knowledge, Bert loved to study and read, and she dispensed that knowledge to all who knew her. Always eager to give back and mentor to all, especially young people, Bert had a gift of “connectedness” with youth that was second to none.

Bert was a consummate advocate for those in need and always delivered a positive force in a sometimes negative world. She always praised and reminded, “Yes you can, Yes you can.”

We miss and will miss you, Mom, Grandma. We miss the morning phone call, the weekend BBQs and the great conversation and debates.

Keep a watchful eye on all of us, as we know you will and keep providing that direction for everyone up in Heaven as you did here on earth.

We Love You!

In lieu of flowers Bert’s wishes were for donations to: San Luis Obispo County Women’s Shelter

A celebration of life event will take place Sunday, Sep. 13, 2015, at 11 a.m. at Avila Beach Golf Resort, 6464 Ana Bay Dr. Avila Beach, CA 93424.

Bring yourselves and your stories as we celebrate her life and accomplishments.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.