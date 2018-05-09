Bertha Jaramillo Named Special Olympics Athlete of the Month

Track & Field

Track and Field athlete Bertha Jaramillo was named the event's Athlete of the Month at Monday's Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon.

Jaramillo competes in the shot put event, the standing long jump and the 50- and 100-meter run.

Coach Jerry Siegel credited Jaramillo's attitude as a factor in her success.

The Special Olympics will host a bocce ball event on May 19.

