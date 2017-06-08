Village Approach Allows Special-Needs Kids a Day at Beach

Sixteen-year-old Hannah Henry swapped her wheelchair for a surfboard on June 4, thanks to the Best Day Foundation’s Santa Barbara event, offering adventure activities at the beach for kids with special needs.

This year’s event at Leadbetter Beach attracted 45 participants, some of whom had never been in the ocean before. All of the participants live with medical or developmental conditions that make enjoying a simple day at the beach nearly impossible.

Now in its fifth year locally, the Best Day event is open to anyone ages 4-24 with special needs, such as Down syndrome, autism, cancer and muscular dystrophy.

Hannah suffers from cerebral palsy, leaving her nonverbal and with limited motor function. This was her second time at the Best Day Foundation event and she was only able to attend because her mother, Vanessa, drove to Santa Barbara from Arizona.

“Who can turn down a day at the beach?” Hannah's mother joked. “It’s impossible for me to get Hannah into the water without help, so I’ll take the village.”

The village is a group of 100 dedicated volunteers, organized by Best Day Santa Barbara co-chairs and Cottage Health nurses, Jen Gamez-Sparrow and Mike Wathen.

They've run the event together since its inception, each having worked similar events in Santa Cruz and Ventura. They love surfing and kids, and their partnership has proved powerful for many residents (to date the chapter has served 385 young people).

“When we started, we had maybe just 10 kids participate, and this year we had to start a waiting list,” Gamez-Sparrow said.

Gamez-Sparrow said the group has to cap the event at 45 participants due to costs, estimated to run $8,000-$10,000 per event.

“Our goal is to continue to grow so that we don’t have to turn anyone away,” said Wathen. “We are so grateful to sponsors and volunteers who truly make the day possible.”

The organization depends on private donations and sponsorships, charging participants only a nominal registration fee.

Brooks Lambert and Max Montgomery started the Best Day Foundation nine years ago.

“These experiences were transformative for me and I wanted others, particularly those who needed the confidence most, to be empowered by their own abilities,” said Lambert, a self-proclaimed climber who grew up doing outdoor adventure sports.

The nonprofit now has eight chapters including ones in Florida, New Jersey, Chesapeake Bay, San Diego, Ventura, Orange County, San Diego and Santa Barbara.

Lambert seems to be on to something, as the confidence and joy were palpable at the Leadbetter event.

“I’m the kayak queen!” declared Maria Zuzunaga, 9, who has Down syndrome. This was her first year at the Best Day event and her mom said she couldn’t get her out of the water.

“To be able to find things that Maria can do and be successful at is extremely rewarding,” said Gentry, Maria’s mom.

“We don’t do water sports, so for her to learn to surf and kayak in a safe environment from people who know what they are doing is so reassuring,” Gentry said.

“Safety is our first priority,” said Wathen.

All of the equipment is designed for adaptive use and the volunteers in the water come from the Santa Barbara sailing, surf and paddling communities, while many volunteers on the sand are nurses and special-education teachers.

High school students also team up and serve as beach buddies, so each child has at least 2–4 people watching them at any given moment, allowing parents to get a break and enjoy the day.

“I love this day so much because it’s really about being a kid first,” said Brooks. “They are not defined by their special need, but the focus is on what they can do.

“It’s amazing to witness how many of these kids are so timid at first, and even their parents seem unsure of their child’s ability, and then they get in the water and something magical happens,” Brooks said.

Sponsors of the local event included Blue Planet, Channel Island Outfitters, Kyle’s Kitchen, Paddle Sports Center, Starbucks, Trader Joe's, and the Kiwanis Club which provided a barbecue lunch.

To learn more, or to make a donation, visit www.bestdayfoundation.org. Donations can be earmarked for the Santa Barbara chapter.

Best Day will host another two days at the beach this year 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 23 and 24. Interested participants and volunteers can visit the website to register.

— Ann Pieramici for Best Day Foundation.