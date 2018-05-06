Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 7:08 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Best Day Beach Event Casting For Volunteers, Participants

Foundation helps youth with special needs gain confidence

Best Day beach day is May 20 at Leadbetter Beach.
Best Day beach day is May 20 at Leadbetter Beach. (Best Day Foundation)
By Ann Pieramici for The Best Day Foundation | May 6, 2018 | 12:37 p.m.

The Best Day Foundation is seeking participants and volunteers for its sixth annual Santa Barbara event, that provides kids with special needs a fun-filled day at the beach, while giving parents and caregivers a needed break. The event will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, May 20, at Leadbetter Beach.

The Best Day Foundation focuses on the positive attributes of what children and young adults who live with special needs are capable of doing, with the help of certified lifeguards, registered nurses and adaptive equipment.

The organization helps children with special needs build confidence and self-esteem through safe, fun adventure activities at the beach.

High school students and adults are encouraged to volunteer to assist kids and young adults, ages 4-24, to simply enjoy a day at the beach. The participants have autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, blindness, cancer, and other physical and developmental challenges.

“Volunteers are not necessarily required to have any special skill set or experience,” said Jen Gamez-Sparrow, a registered nurse and co-chair of the Santa Barbara event.

“We consistently hear from our volunteers how rewarding this experience is, to make a difference in the lives of kids who continuously struggle with things that many of us take for granted," she said.

Events include surfing, body-boarding, kayaking, stand-up paddleboard and sand playtime.

Volunteers are needed both in and out of the water, and while some require special skills, others simply require an open mind and the desire to have fun. One of the most popular opportunities is being a beach buddy, where volunteers are paired with kids to help them make the most of their day.

Help is also needed with set-up, registration, food service, and event support.

Those with special needs are encouraged to attend the event, where all adaptive equipment is provided. To learn more or register to volunteer or participate, visit https://bestdayfoundation.org or contact [email protected].

Best Day is grateful to sponsors including Kiwanis Club which provides a complimentary barbeque lunch; Blue Planet Eyewear, which provides sunglasses; Kyle’s Kitchen and Handlebar Coffee Roasters.

Future Best Day events will be held Sept. 22-23, also at Leadbetter Beach in Santa Barbara.

— Ann Pieramici for The Best Day Foundation.

 

