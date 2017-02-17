Friday, June 22 , 2018, 12:04 am | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

Salon Basks in Reflection of Window Decoration Award

Head to Toe Beauty Salon windows voted best-dressed for Valentine's Day in Carpinteria

A sweet victory for Valentine’s Day.
By Joyce Donaldson for Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce | February 17, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Head to Toe Beauty Salon was the winner of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber's Best Dressed Window contest. The salon received a cash prize, recognition plaque and a perpetual trophy.

The Sweet Second award went to the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara-Carpinteria.

Joyce Donaldson, president and CEO of the chamber, said she was pleased with the number of businesses participating in this inaugural contest in honor of Valentine’s Day.

“Fifteen  businesses signed on and displayed a large poster in their windows which encouraged customers to cast their virtual votes by posting photos to social media using the hashtag #CarpBestDressed17,” Donaldson said.

“In an effort to increase shopping and foot traffic in Carpinteria during the season of love, the contest added a colorful flair to the windows and the festive decorations continued inside, enticing shoppers to further explore the shops," she said.

Participating businesses included Bon Fortune, Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club, Carpinteria Cotton Co, Chocolats du Cali Bressan, Clothesline Boutique & Gallery, Head to Toe, Homestead Antiques, Jack’s Bistro & Famous Bagels, and Oaxaca Fresh.

Also, Rincon Designs, Seastrand Apparel, Senor Frogs, TidePools, Traveling Pants, and Whimsy Antiques.

Judges included 1st Dist. Supervisor Das Williams, three Jr. Carpinterian Scholarship winners, Small Business of the Year winner, chamber ambassadors, and the public via virtual vote.

— Joyce Donaldson for Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

 

