Best Dressed Window Contest Reflects Season of Love

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber invites all Carpinteria Valley Businesses to participate in its Best Dressed Window Contest, Feb. 1-14. Final judging will take place on Feb. 13.
Carpinteria Valley businesses are encouraged to decorate their storefront window for Valentine’s Day in an effort to entice shoppers during the season of love, the chamber said.
The contest winner will receive a cash prize and a recognition plaque. The 2017 recipient was Head to Toe Salon.
Participating businesses will display a poster in their window with the hashtag #meetmeincarpinteria in which customers can vote via social media. Voting will be by social media and by the chamber’s leadership team.
To enter, visit www.carpinteriachamber.org, or call 684-5479.
— Joyce Donaldson for Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.