Best Gift to Firefighters: Help Folks in Need

By Thomas Fire Public Information Officers for U.S.Forest Service | December 24, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Firefighters working the Thomas Fire during the holidays say they are extremely appreciative of all the local community support, and they certainly "feel the love" this holiday season.

They are “well-cared-for” by this incident and will have holiday celebrations with friends and families when they return home, they said.

Firefighters said the best gift community members can give them is to give to those in need this holiday season, especially those folks who have been impacted by the Thomas Fire.

Give firefighters a warm smile, a wave, a cute poster by the roadway, but give your financial support and donated supplies to local assistance organizations, the firefighters implore.

While firefighters appreciate the public’s volunteer spirit and desire to donate, they said they don’t have the infrastructure to accept donations, especially food, which is carefully regulated in fire camp by health and safety ordinances.

Please support your local communities, firefighters said. Below are a few of the organizations that could use help, but there are others. It’s a good idea to call first to confirm specific needs.

Holiday Food Drive
Ventura Unified School District
3777 Dean Drive
Ventura, CA 93003
289-7961 ext. 2306

Food Share
Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
4156 Southbank Road
Oxnard, CA 93036
983-7100

Salvation Army
Open seven days, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
3451 Foothill Road
Ventura, CA 93001
800-725-9005

ARC Thrift Store
Open seven days, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
265 E. Main St.
Ventura, CA 93001
653-1756

HELP of Ojai
Open Monday-Friday, noon-7 p.m.; Sat/Sun 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
111 W. Santa Ana St.
Ojai, CA 93023
646-5122

Rescue Mission Alliance
Open seven days, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
315 N. A St.
Oxnard, CA 93030
487-1234

— Thomas Fire Public Information Officers for U.S.Forest Service.

 

