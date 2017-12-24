Best Gift to Firefighters: Help Folks in Need

Firefighters working the Thomas Fire during the holidays say they are extremely appreciative of all the local community support, and they certainly "feel the love" this holiday season.

They are “well-cared-for” by this incident and will have holiday celebrations with friends and families when they return home, they said.

Firefighters said the best gift community members can give them is to give to those in need this holiday season, especially those folks who have been impacted by the Thomas Fire.

Give firefighters a warm smile, a wave, a cute poster by the roadway, but give your financial support and donated supplies to local assistance organizations, the firefighters implore.

While firefighters appreciate the public’s volunteer spirit and desire to donate, they said they don’t have the infrastructure to accept donations, especially food, which is carefully regulated in fire camp by health and safety ordinances.

Please support your local communities, firefighters said. Below are a few of the organizations that could use help, but there are others. It’s a good idea to call first to confirm specific needs.

Holiday Food Drive

Ventura Unified School District

3777 Dean Drive

Ventura, CA 93003

289-7961 ext. 2306

Food Share

Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

4156 Southbank Road

Oxnard, CA 93036

983-7100

Salvation Army

Open seven days, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

3451 Foothill Road

Ventura, CA 93001

800-725-9005

ARC Thrift Store

Open seven days, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

265 E. Main St.

Ventura, CA 93001

653-1756

HELP of Ojai

Open Monday-Friday, noon-7 p.m.; Sat/Sun 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

111 W. Santa Ana St.

Ojai, CA 93023

646-5122

Rescue Mission Alliance

Open seven days, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

315 N. A St.

Oxnard, CA 93030

487-1234

— Thomas Fire Public Information Officers for U.S.Forest Service.