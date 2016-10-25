Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 12:33 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Best Matches Are Made at Santa Barbara Humane Society

Find true love during Adopt-a-Dog Month

Jessie, an adoptable dog, shows off his wild side just in time for Adopt-a-Dog month. (Santa Barbara Humane Society)
By Flannery Hill for the Santa Barbara Humane Society | October 25, 2016 | 9:08 a.m.

October is national Adopt-a-Dog Month, a public awareness campaign to bring attention to the millions of homeless dogs living at animal shelters throughout the country.

To celebrate this special event, the Santa Barbara Humane Society is offering a unique adoption promotion. For the entire month of October when potential adopters pay for a membership to the Santa Barbara Humane Society, they can name their price for any dog adoption.
 
The typical adoption fee for dogs is $80, but those who join in October at the $25 annual membership level can name their price to adopt a new furry friend.

The adoption fee declared includes: spay/neuter surgery, health exam, vaccinations, microchip with registration, temperament evaluation, de-worming (for puppies), background/personality profile, a starter packet of food, and a dog-care booklet.

Adopters also will receive all the perks of membership, including low-cost dog and cat boarding, low-fee vaccinations, reduced enrollment fees for special classes, and more. This small fee allows the independent nonprofit to remain a valuable resource to the community.
 
The Humane Society has dogs in all shapes, sizes and ages, with personalities to match their adopter's lifestyle. Adopters can come to the Halloween-decorated shelter to meet and greet our dogs.

Twice a day, the dogs socialize with each other in play groups — a perfect time to see them in action. They also are available to visit one-on-one from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information or to sign up for membership online, visit www.sbhumanesociety.org/give/membership/ or call 964-4777.
 
Since 1887, the Santa Barbara Humane Society has provided service to the people and animal populations of Santa Barbara County. It is one of the three oldest agencies in California dedicated to animal welfare. For more information, visit sbhumanesociety.org.

— Flannery Hill for the Santa Barbara Humane Society.

 
