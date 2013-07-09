Best Western Plus Pepper Tree Inn Receives Director’s Award for Quality

The Best Western Plus Pepper Tree Inn in Santa Barbara has received the Best Western Director’s Award for outstanding quality standards.

The Director’s Award recognizes Best Western hotels scoring in the top 20 percent of more than 2,100 North American properties in cleanliness and maintenance. Hotels must also meet Best Western’s requirements for design and high customer service scores to qualify for the distinction.

“The Director’s Award is an important symbol of success,” General Manager Chivaun Clark said “This award confirms the Best Western Plus Pepper Tree Inn’s commitment to providing quality accommodations for our guests. Our housekeeping and maintenance departments have worked hard to achieve this level of excellence.”

Located at 3850 State St., the Best Western Plus Pepper Tree Inn is a casual resort-style hotel with 150 well-appointed guest rooms surrounded by pool and garden courtyards.

Guest room amenities include complimentary high-speed wireless internet, weekday newspaper, flat-screen television with complimentary HBO, a DVD player with complimentary movie rentals, complimentary bottled water, whole fruit, cookies, a coffee maker, a refrigerator, an iron and ironing board, a wall safe, a hairdryer, bath robes, an air conditioner, and phones with data ports and voice mail.

The Best Western Plus Pepper Tree Inn participates in the brand’s worldwide, toll-free reservations system, as well as centralized advertising, marketing, purchasing, quality assurance standards, training and interior design services.

Reservations may be booked by calling the 24-hour, toll-free reservations number at 800.338.0030 and by clicking here.

— Millie Matz is the director of sales and marketing for the Best Western Plus Pepper Tree Inn.