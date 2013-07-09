Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 6:17 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Business

Best Western Plus Pepper Tree Inn Receives Director’s Award for Quality

By Millie Matz for the Best Western Plus Pepper Tree Inn | July 9, 2013 | 7:56 a.m.

The Best Western Plus Pepper Tree Inn in Santa Barbara has received the Best Western Director’s Award for outstanding quality standards.

The Director’s Award recognizes Best Western hotels scoring in the top 20 percent of more than 2,100 North American properties in cleanliness and maintenance. Hotels must also meet Best Western’s requirements for design and high customer service scores to qualify for the distinction.

“The Director’s Award is an important symbol of success,” General Manager Chivaun Clark said “This award confirms the Best Western Plus Pepper Tree Inn’s commitment to providing quality accommodations for our guests. Our housekeeping and maintenance departments have worked hard to achieve this level of excellence.”

Located at 3850 State St., the Best Western Plus Pepper Tree Inn is a casual resort-style hotel with 150 well-appointed guest rooms surrounded by pool and garden courtyards.

Guest room amenities include complimentary high-speed wireless internet, weekday newspaper, flat-screen television with complimentary HBO, a DVD player with complimentary movie rentals, complimentary bottled water, whole fruit, cookies, a coffee maker, a refrigerator, an iron and ironing board, a wall safe, a hairdryer, bath robes, an air conditioner, and phones with data ports and voice mail.

The Best Western Plus Pepper Tree Inn participates in the brand’s worldwide, toll-free reservations system, as well as centralized advertising, marketing, purchasing, quality assurance standards, training and interior design services.

Reservations may be booked by calling the 24-hour, toll-free reservations number at 800.338.0030 and by clicking here.

— Millie Matz is the director of sales and marketing for the Best Western Plus Pepper Tree Inn.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 