BestDressedMonk to Headline Funk Zone Fashion Show

The De Marcos Fashion Academy is pleased to announce its annual student fashion show, which will take place in Santa Barbara's Funk Zone, at MichaelKate Interiors & Gallery, 132 Santa Barbara St., at 7 p.m. Saturday.

DMFA's mission of introducing its students' talent to the fashion and modeling industries remains strong, and it is proud to continue growing its international student body. This year, you will see your favorite elements of the DMFA Fashion Show, including a tribute to local designers, Allen and Kira Gold of BestDressedMonk, a world-class production, and the talents of nine up-and-coming student designers: Wesly Johnson, Gabrielle Semerjian, Ruby Buddemeyer, Bridget Mitchell, Danielle Rocha, Jorge Hurtado, Tessa Dewell, Teena Grant and Kat Zisser.

It has been the tradition of the De Marcos Fashion Academy to inspire students by paying tribute to local professionals in the industry, such as Billy Mendibles, Louie Mamengo and Luis Estevez. This year DMFA is proud to pay tribute to Allen and Kira Gold, who will be debuting their new men's collection, BestDressedMonk.

BestDressedMonk is a new Santa Barbara lifestyle brand for the creative class of men who don’t wear ties and don’t have to. BDM is a new way for 30- to 60-year-old men to look contemporary and stylish while still looking authoritative. The clothing fills the gap between traditional country club styling and youth-oriented street wear. The styling allows men to look casually elegant without appearing hippie or effeminate.

The fashion show provides the first opportunity for the public to see this collection, which will be available for sale in mid-October at BestDressedMonk’s flagship store on Coast Village Road in Montecito, and on the company’s website.

The clothes are made from sustainable textiles, wherever possible, and manufactured in Los Angeles.

BestDressedMonk is the vision of Allen and Kira Gold. Allen is a seasoned financial executive with many years of management experience, including seven years as the CEO of a high-end fashion retailing business. He spent many years attending the collections in Paris, Milan and London before leaving the industry to become an investor and asset manager. Kira is a well-known Santa Barbara-based theatrical costume designer who has done productions for Boxtales Theatre Company, UC Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Rebels and others.

Anyone interested in getting involved as a student, sponsor, designer, member of the media, or volunteer should contact Jodi De Marcos at [email protected].

Tickets to the show are $35 and can be purchased at the door, or by calling 805.637.6989. Click here for more information.

— Jodi De Marcos is the founder of De Marcos Fashion Academy.