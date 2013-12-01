Social Media Maven Beth Kanter to Share Nonprofit Networking Strategies with 2 Workshops

An internationally acclaimed social media and nonprofit guru will share her talents with Santa Barbara County’s philanthropic community this week during two workshops.

The Fund for Santa Barbara has partnered with the Santa Barbara Foundation to host two fee-based workshops with Beth Kanter in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Kanter, who lives in San Francisco when she’s not traveling around the world presenting, will spend a half-day in Santa Maria from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday at the Santa Barbara County Education Office board room at 402 Farnel Road, Suite D.

A full-day, more advanced workshop will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center, at 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

“Social media networks can be powerful tools for fundraising and grassroots community organizing when used effectively,” said Geoff Green, executive director of The Fund for Santa Barbara.

“Beth Kanter is arguably the leading social media scholar, trainer and author in the nonprofit sector. We are thrilled to be bringing her to Santa Barbara County.”

The Santa Maria workshop will outline the basics for nonprofit volunteers looking to broaden their tech-savvy horizons, while the Santa Barbara session should cater to the larger philanthropic organizations and their overall strategies, Kanter told Noozhawk.

With 35 years of experience in the nonprofit sector — and 20 of those spent in tech training — Kanter said she hopes to tailor learning sessions to small, medium and large organizations.

She draws from concepts in her first book, The Networked Nonprofit, and her second book, Measuring the Networked Nonprofit, as well as a blog.

“In this day and age, nonprofits can no longer just ignore it,” Kanter said of social media. “To be effective, it really has to be integrated into the marketing plan. I expect that people will walk away with a strategy.

“I’m really happy to come to Santa Barbara,” she continued. “It’s a gorgeous community. The basic (workshop) ideas will be the same. I always like to stress small, incremental steps, whether you’re a large or small nonprofit.”

The Santa Maria workshop — “Becoming A Networked Nonprofit: Digital Strategies for Community-Based Nonprofits” — is $25 to attend, and registration must be made in advance.

The Santa Barbara workshop — “Becoming A Networked Nonprofit From the Inside Out: Strategy, Measurement and Tips for Success” — is $50 per person and $25 for each additional person from the same organization. Registration also must be made ahead of time.

Sliding scale registrations are available by calling The Fund for Santa Barbara at 805.962.9164.

