Beth Schmid Joins Board of Santa Barbara Family YMCA

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for the Channel Islands YMCA | March 18, 2015 | 10:30 a.m.

Schmid
Beth Schmid

Early-childhood educator Beth Schmid has been has been named to the Santa Barbara Family YMCA Board of Directors.

The Santa Barbara Family YMCA — the largest branch of the Channel Islands YMCA — provides youth development, healthy living and social responsibility programs to men, women and children of all ages, races, religious beliefs and economic status to develop and enrich the spirit, mind and body.

The YMCA is located at 36 Hitchcock Way and 701 Haley St. in Santa Barbara.

Schmid earned her degree in early-childhood education from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. While working on her master’s degree, she was encouraged to apply for the position of preschool director at the Lincoln YMCA. During her tenure, she became a “Y of the USA” program director and was promoted to the position of childcare director for the association.

She continued her career with other nonprofits in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia as a program director and deputy director of Early Head Start, Head Start and Healthy Families.

Schmid and her husband, Tom, moved to Santa Barbara in 2009. Soon after, she was named preschool director at the Santa Barbara Y. She and her husband have been very involved with the Y in everything from the preschool to the Active Older Adults to participating in the Annual Campaign.

Schmid is officially retired and is continuing on with the Y as a volunteer.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing the Channel Islands YMCA.

