Betsy Bates Freed Leads County Psychological Association

By Dave Botsford for Santa Barbara County Psychological Association | March 5, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Betsy Bates Freed, a licensed clinical psychologist, has been elected president of the Santa Barbara County Psychological Association (SBCPA), a nonprofit professional organization.

SBCPA represents more than 195 psychologists, psychological assistants, and graduate students in psychology from Santa Barbara and the Santa Ynez Valley.

Bates Freed was elected in an online membership vote in January; her installation took place at the organization’s annual dinner at the University Club in Santa Barbara in January.

Bates Freed holds a BA in English/writing from Denison University in Granville, Ohio. She worked for many years as a medical journalist before completing her masters’ and doctoral degrees in clinical psychology from Antioch University Santa Barbara.

In her private psychology practice, she specializes in treating individuals and families coping with medical illness and/or Alzheimer’s disease.

Also elected to the SBCPA was president-elect Cecile Lyons, who will assume the helm of the organization in January 2019. The 2018 SBCPA Board of Directors also includes:

Eric Nelson, treasurer; Hallie D’Agruma, membership; Sandra Kenny, continuing education; Kim Taylor, ethics; Angela Vigna, social; Dave Botsford, community and media relations; Christina Donaldson, secretary; Scott Young, student representative; Laura Ciel, past president.

From its roots as an informal gathering of psychologists beginning in 1947, the SBCPA became an official chapter of the California Psychological Association in 1977.

It also is affiliated with the American Psychological Association, a scientific professional association representing 117,500 researchers, educators, clinicians, consultants and students.

The SBCPA provides community outreach and support, disaster response, professional education, ethics guidance, and collegial networking for psychology professionals.

Its website, www.sbcpa.org, provides education and guidance to the community and features a Find a Psychologist page that enables members of the public to match their needs to licensed clinical psychologists by specialty, region, and insurance type.

— Dave Botsford for Santa Barbara County Psychological Association.

 

