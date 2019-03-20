Betteravia Farms Scraps Agricultural Labor Camp Planned West of Orcutt

A large farmworker housing complex planned for land west of Orcutt has been scrapped, the Santa Maria City Council was told Tuesday night during a discussion about a federal seasonal agricultural employee program.

Joe Leonard, chief executive officer for Betteravia Farms and Bonipak Produce, said his firm has decided against building the Curletti Farmworker Housing Project planned for 3650 Highway 1, about a mile northwest of the intersection with Black Road.

His comments came during the City Council discussion about H-2A temporary farmworker program and the firm’s plans to use a second motel to house foreign employees in Santa Maria.

The Curletti project called for 30 bunkhouses for 20 laborers each, with sleeping areas and restrooms. They also planned additional common buildings with cooking, dining, and laundry facilities to accommodate up to 600 workers.

“We postponed it at this point indefinitely due to the rising costs of moving a project out there and all the work we had to do with sewer to make that thing work for us,” Leonard said.

“So it’s not going to happen?” Mayor Alice Patino asked.

“Probably not,” Leonard said.

After the meeting, he provided a more definitive statement: “It’s not happening.”

Three years ago, Betteravia Farms received Santa Barbara County approval for the guest worker housing complex.

Since then, is has worked through state and federal regulatory issues, Leonard said, only receiving approval last month from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to move forward.

His firm, like other growers, turned to H-2A due to a labor shortage, and said that in the six years the company deported only one worker back to his home country due to drugs, among hundreds of people brought here on the program.

"These are hard-working people," Leonard said. "They deserve our respect. We just have to find a way to house them."

Several years ago, the firm began housing its H-2A workers in a once-rundown motel on North Broadway, with the site undergoing a dramatic renovation.

With that housing option successful, they intend to use another motel, at 210 Nicholson Ave., near the IHOP Restaurant and Marian Regional Medical Center, for seasonal workers arriving next month.

But residents of Hancock Park on Tuesday again expressed worries about the motel’s use for farmworkers instead of itinerant travelers. The neighborhood sits southeast of the hospital.

“Our concern is for our fiscal and physical safety of our area,” said Hancock Park resident Nancy Felton, who expressed support for the ag industry. “I think I need to be reminded or reassured that these people will be somewhat contained, that I’m not going to be find these people on my doorstep. That’s what concerns me.”

Santa Maria has held a number of workshops on the H-2A program and housing related issues in the past year after residents raised concerns about single-family houses being converted to house farmworkers.

On Tuesday, ag industry representatives were frustrated at residents’ misunderstanding the program.

“One thing’s clear—there’s a still a lot of people who don’t understand this program,” said farm labor contractor Carlos Castaneda.

He said in the six years growers have used H-2A workers, there have been zero police calls at housing locations. Growers provide transportation for workers to the job sites and for errands.

“I think this speaks to the extensive screening process for H-2A employees, including interviews and background checks by our U.S. Consulate,” Castaneda said. “This workforce is definitely vetted.”

He pointed out some H-2A employees sitting in the audience, adding that they traveled to the United States to provide for their families back home.

The City Council is set to consider those H-2A regulations in April. But the proposed rules focus on residential areas only, not situations like the motel.

City staff said the motel project did not need city approvals since it would still pay transient-occupancy tax.

Councilwoman Etta Waterfield asked staff about the difference between a boarding house and a motel, adding that she was told motel guests could stay only 30 days. Boarding houses don’t pay transient occupancy tax, or hotel bed tax, that boost city coffers.

“This particular project is an extension of several other projects that have developed over the course of a number of years,” Interim City Attorney Phil Sinco said. “The interpretation was made each time that kind of pushed it a little more. There was no approval required based on past precedent, past interpretations.”

Santa Maria has had a number of motels along Broadway, the former Highway 101, that house low-income residents.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.