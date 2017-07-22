Betteravia Gallery to Showcase Design Awards Exhibit

The 2016 Design Awards Exhibition, presented by the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Santa Barbara, will be on view July 24-Oct. 1 in the Betteravia Gallery, Santa Maria.

The exhibition will show the 2016 awards program submissions from Santa Barbara AIA architects and AIA architects outside the county with local projects.

The AIA of Santa Barbara conducts an annual, juried Design Awards Program to honor the best work of its membership.

This year the exhibition of the Design Awards Submissions from 2016 was held in both the Channing Peake Gallery in Santa Barbara and, for the first time, the Betteravia Gallery in Santa Maria.

The Betteravia exhibition is part of AIA Santa Barbara’s continuing outreach efforts with the North County community about the mission of the AIA and fostering public awareness of the built environment.

“The Design Awards Program entries reflect the values and aspirations of our region’s design community while focusing on larger, even global issues of the built environment such as sustainability, housing opportunities and urban revitalization," said. Keith Rivera, AIA.

"The submissions also reveal a strong sense of place, history or purpose, demonstrating how AIA Santa Barbara architects value artfully resolved design, but also celebrate the fact that architecture is much more than just beautiful buildings,” he said.

Entries were submitted in seven categories: Small Projects, Interior Architecture, Multi Family/Mixed Use, Historic Preservation/Renovation, Santa Barbara Architectural Heritage, Non-Residential and Residential projects.

A jury of three architects — Michael G. Imber, FAIA, Barbara Bestor, AIA, and Sandra Stannard, AIA — recognized the most outstanding projects with awards of Honorable Mention, Merit or Honor.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture serves under the county’s Community Services Department as the local governmental umbrella for arts and culture projects and programs within Santa Barbara County.

The office represents a partnership between the county and city of Santa Barbara. For some 30 years, both governments have shared resources and staff to maximize support for local arts and culture institutions, programs, initiatives and projects.

Founded in 1857, the American Institute of Architects works to create more valuable, healthy, secure and sustainable buildings, neighborhoods and communities.

Via some 300 state and local chapters, the AIA advocates for public policies that promote economic vitality and public well-being. Members adhere to a code of ethics and conduct. Visit www.aia.org.

— Tara Rizzi for AIA Santa Barbara.