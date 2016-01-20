Betteravia Plaza Project Gets Santa Maria Council OK

Land once slated for industrial purposes instead will become home to retail, office and residential uses after gaining approval from the Santa Maria City Council on Tuesday night.

Council members approved several steps related to the project proposed for 55 acres on West Betteravia Road between the Santa Maria Police Station and railroad tracks.

Called Betteravia Plaza, the project required the council to bless a General Plan amendment, rezoning, environmental impact report and development agreement for approximately 285,000 square feet of retail space, 75,000 square feet of professional office space and 272 market-rate multi-family residential units.

Community Development Director Larry Appel said the project makes more sense for the site than light industry.

“I like these types of projects,” he said. “One of the joys of this job is seeing new development come to the city and this is going to be a great project.”

Even without this land, the city still has 1,300 acres available for new industrial uses which could add up to nearly 16 million square feet, Appel said.

“This is an exciting project and this is the perfect location for it,” Councilwoman Terri Zuniga said. “I’m excited about the neighborhood draw as opposed to a regional draw.”

The council unanimously voted for the project.

“As the rest of the council knows, I personally don’t take general plan amendments lightly. I am very concerned about changing the overall vision of the city of Santa Maria,” Councilman Jack Boysen said.

“In this case though I think we are actually making it much better.”

At the time the city approved light industry for the land, the new elementary school wasn’t planned for the nearby site, he added.

The property owner, Steve Zimmerman who was represented by Dan Blough at the council meeting, had struggled to find anyone interested in developing the land for industry due to the nearby homes and Jimenez Elementary School, Appel said.

“Instead of having industrial located right there, now you have residential adjacent to residential and the school so that’s a much better interface,” Appel said.

At its Dec. 16 meeting the Santa Maria Planning Commission recommended the City Council certify the final environmental reports, approve the General Plan land use policy and zoning map and approve the development agreement.

The development agreement limits the largest retail building to 50,000 square feet to reflect the fact it’s meant to serve neighborhoods nearby, and not draw people from Highway 101, Appel added.

Additionally, it’s limited to a pair of drive-thru restaurants and a gas station. Developers also are encouraged to incorporate child care and fitness center among the tenants.

The lone opposition to the project came from Santa Maria Valley Railroad with concerns focused on increased garbage, trespassing, and damage to equipment along with complaints about noise. The letter also opposed a potential Carmen Lane crossing.

In other business Tuesday, the City Council approved the formation of a tourism business improvement district, assessing a 2 percent tax for overnight stays at Santa Maria hotels and motels.

Funding from the tourism improvement district will be used to market Santa Maria to potential tourists, with the new fees to be assessed starting Feb. 1.

Glenn Morris, from the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors & Convention Bureau, said the organization already has moved forward toward crafting a marketing plan, working with the hotels and a consultant. The first funding from the district likely will take 60 days before it’s available for the marketing program.

Jean-luc Garon, general manager of The Historic Santa Maria Inn, said it would take some time for the marketing program’s results to become apparent.

A trade show that Santa Maria Inn and chamber staff recently attended showed the need for increased marketing, Garon said.

“People have no idea where we are. People have no idea what we have to offer and this is why we need that tourism improvement district,” Garon said.

“It’s to communicate to people all the wonderful things we have in Santa Maria in order to bring them to our town.”

