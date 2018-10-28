Sunday, October 28 , 2018, 9:51 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Bettina Restaurant to Open in Montecito Country Mart

By Rachel Greenspan for Bettina | October 28, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Following the success of their mobile pizza catering concept, Autostrada, Brendan Smith and Rachel Greenspan will open Bettina on Monday, Oct. 29., in the Montecito Country Mart, 1014 Coast Village Road.

Bettina is the couple’s first restaurant and will feature naturally leavened pizzas dressed up with inventive toppings like ‘nduja (a spreadable Calabrian salami) and wild chanterelles.

Offerings will also include simple salads and small plates that Greenspan describes as “California cuisine with an Italian accent.”

The menu reflects the couple’s passion for traditional, Neapolitan style pizza, farmer’s market produce, and neighborhood restaurants.

Before relocating to California and opening Autostrada in 2014, Smith and Greenspan honed their skills with some top New York restaurants.

Smith led the bread program at Roberta’s Pizza and Greenspan made her name selling artisanal ingredients to clients like Eleven Madison Park and Per Se. At Bettina, they will combine a New Yorker’s attention to detail with California warmth to create an atmosphere that is refined and attentive but retains a mom-and-pop soul.

The restaurant is the next step in the couple’s mission to build community through hospitality, a principle that Greenspan says has guided them since before they launched Autostrada.

“Early in our careers, Brendan and I both experienced the way that food can create an ecosystem that brings people together,” Greenspan said.

“When we started talking seriously about opening a business, we knew that we wanted it to be a place where our vendors, staff, and guests all felt like they were being welcomed into our home,” she said.

The couple named the restaurant Bettina, which is the Italian diminutive of Elisabetta, for St. Elizabeth, the patron
saint of bakers. Both of their grandmother’s were also named Elizabeth.

Bettina’s menu features Smith’s naturally leavened breads along with Neapolitan-style pizzas, which are slow-fermented over 48 hours and blasted in a wood-fired oven.

Dishes like fried calamari, burrata with tomato confit, and meatballs al forno encourage sharing and a family-style atmosphere. Highlighting the fall menu will be chicken cacciatore with coarse-ground polenta and wild shrimp with heirloom beans.

For dessert, Bettina will offer its signature olive oil cake and soft serve gelato, with Italian influenced toppings like Amarena cherries and olive oil and  sea salt.

Bettina will serve a mix of new and old-world wines, most of them being organic, biodynamic, or natural.

Bettina will offer private dining and off-site catering options for parties of all sizes. The restaurant’s mobile oven will be
available for events.

On Nov. 16, the restaurant will be open for service all day, seven days a week. For more, visit www.bettinapizzeria.com.

— Rachel Greenspan for Bettina.

 

