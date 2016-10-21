Betty Carroll of Santa Barbara, 1928-2016

Posted on October 21, 2016 | 4:18 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Elizabeth (Betty) Catherine Wylie was born to John and Nora Mae Wylie on June 15, 1928, at St. Francis Hospital in Santa Barbara. She attended Dolores Elementary School and Catholic High School in Santa Barbara, and Mt. St. Mary’s College in Los Angeles.

Betty met her husband, Patrick “John” Carroll, at a dance. They married on Sept. 20, 1952, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. John preceded Betty to Heaven on April 9, 2001.

She is survived by her eight children: Robert (Patricia), Diane, Arlene, Sharon, Laura, Patricia “P.J.” (Pat), Barbara, and Daniel, as well as five grandchildren: Kevin, Alek, Tianna, Katie and Shane. She is also survived by her sister, Peggy Jackson, Carroll in-laws, numerous nieces and nephews, and many beloved grand-pets.

Music was an integral part of Betty's life. The sisters of Dolores Elementary School taught her to play the organ when she was 8 years old. She played the organ and piano for church services and social events most of her life. She passed that love of music on to her children.

Betty was actively involved in her children’s schools and served on the San Roque School PTA. Additionally, she was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, Catholic Daughters, San Roque Choir, San Roque Sanctuary Guild and Rockwood Women’s Club.

She was an avid bridge player and was involved with many groups. She volunteered her time at St. Francis and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, as well as Public Health.

Betty and John frequently extended their generosity towards others. The kitchen door was always open to family and friends and was frequently used. There were many times when the kids were told to scoot over for another plate at the table. “Hi Mrs. C” was often shouted in the kitchen.

In her later years, she traveled through Europe and the Caribbean. She loved watching the waves at Goleta Beach even though she hated the ocean. While mom never developed the same appreciation for John Wayne that our dad did, in her later years she grew to love westerns as well.

Betty passed away on Oct. 20, 2016. She was cared for by all of her children; her eldest daughter Diane was her primary caretaker for the last five years.

We would like to express our gratitude to Diana Asencio, Maria Lopez and Deborah Weiler for the loving care they extended to our mother during her final days. We would also like to thank Hospice for their help.

A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at Welch-Ryce-Haider Mortuary on Sola Street. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 27 at San Roque Catholic Church with burial at Calvary Cemetery. A reception celebrating Betty’s life will immediately follow at Rockwood Women’s Club, 670 Mission Canyon Road, Santa Barbara. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.