Betty Louise Hamburg of Santa Maria, 1922-2016

Posted on June 30, 2016 | 2:10 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

Betty Louise Hamburg passed quietly June 27, 2016, at the age of 93.

She was born Aug. 3, 1922, in Lancaster, Penn.

Betty graduated from Columbia High School in Columbia, Penn. in 1940.

She met her future husband, Henry, through one of his Army buddies during WWII.

They began their relationship as pen pals, and when they finally met, Henry declared later he knew “that was the girl he was going to marry!”

She was a devoted wife, and they were happily married for 58 years until Henry passed at the age of 86 in 2002.

After the war, Henry was stationed in occupied Japan. That was where their first daughter, Sandra, was born, and it was often said that “she was made in Japan.”

In 1956 they relocated from Lancaster to Atascadero, Calif. In 1958 they moved to Santa Maria and had their lovely home built on East Alvin.

Henry got a job at Vandenberg Air Force Base, and Betty took a job at Grants when it opened. Later she worked at Penney’s and Columbia Records on Stowell Road, where she retired after working for over 20 years.

Betty was a terrific homemaker — she baked the best pies and prided herself on a tidy home. She took care of herself and loved to look nice wherever she went.

She loved to knit and crochet. She made many afghans for Shriners Hospitals for Children and various organizations.

She loved music and dancing. She played bridge and enjoyed watching sports with Henry.

After retirement, the couple traveled to many destinations near and far, with Hawaii and Germany among Betty’s favorites. She was “always up” for getting in the car and going on day trips.

Her favorite restaurant to celebrate special events was The Galley in Morro Bay.

Betty was a member of Order of the Eastern Star and the Minerva Club. She was a longtime member of First Christian Church and later the Methodist Church.

Betty is survived by her daughter Marcia, nieces Judy Underwood and Suzy Davis, and nephew Wilbur Snyder. She is also survived by two grand nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Sandra (who was killed in an automobile accident Dec. 3, 1967, while attending California State University, Fresno) and her loving husband, Henry, who died Sept. 19, 2002.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Wanda Spencer for taking care of Betty’s physical needs, as well as the loving, compassionate Albert and Shirley Oani, who cared for Betty for many years as she struggled through the phases of Alzheimer’s.

She will also be greatly missed by her close friends, Tildon and Susie McGill, who stood close by to the end.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2016, at the Santa Maria Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please support the Alzheimer’s Foundation or the Alzheimer’s Association and make a tax deductible donation.

