Betty M. Mitchell, 1922-2008

Betty M. Mitchell passed away peacefully after a short illness on Jan.14, 2008, at age 85. She is survived by her son, Richard F. Mitchell Jr. and daughter-in-law Janet Mitchell of Santa Barbara; her daughter, Joyce A. Mitchell of Santa Cruz; and her grandson, Charles W. Mitchell of Santa Barbara.

Betty was born in Clarkdale, Ariz., on July 30, 1922, to Arizona pioneers. She grew up in Los Angeles, the daughter of a Los Angeles Department of Water & Power engineer, graduated from Fairfax High School, and attended Los Angeles City College and Santa Barbara State Teachers College.{mosimage}

She married Richard F. Mitchell on July 23, 1942, and they were married for 60 years before he passed away in 2002. She was a military wife to her husband, who was a career Army officer and veteran of World War II and Korea. During their marriage they lived on Army posts all over the world, including Sapporo, Japan, and Heidelberg, Germany, and also were posted to the Pentagon. At the outbreak of the Korean War, Betty was evacuated from Japan with her young son, Richard, nine months pregnant with her daughter, Joyce, when her husband was ordered to Korea with the initial invasion.

Betty was happy when her husband was assigned to serve in Santa Barbara as the professor of military science at Santa Barbara High School in 1958. Here, she became involved in community affairs, volunteered as a “Pink Lady” at Cottage Hospital, was a volunteer for CALM of Santa Barbara, and became a real estate agent. She worked in real estate for more than 37 years.

Her strength, generosity and integrity will be deeply missed by her family and friends. The family is deeply appreciative of the care and comfort given to Betty by Dr. Daniel Greenwald of the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, and the doctors and staff of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18 at the Chapel at Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive. Arrangements are by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, any donations be made to the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, 540 W. Pueblo St., Santa Barbara 93105.