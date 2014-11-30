Betty Rosness of Santa Barbara, 1924-2014

Posted on November 30, 2014 | 8:30 p.m.

Source: Rosness Family

Betty Rosness, a remarkable woman born March 4, 1924, passed away Sunday, November 16, 2014, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital at the age of 90. She went peacefully with family members at her side.

Betty was known for her philanthropy and community involvement in Santa Barbara and Goleta since 1967. Her accomplishments are too numerous to list here. Her life was like a whirlwind on her way to the finish line. Her faith and grace carried her to her eternal home.

She is survived by two sisters, Shirley Waggoner and Eleanore Real; four children, Michael, Randy, Melinda Mason, and John; and grandchildren Darron and Derek Mason, and Danny, Shawn, Dustin and Jannelle Rosness. Her husband, Hank Rosness, and daughter, Melody Johnson, preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be held at Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara, 4973 Hollister Ave., at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 13. Pastor Keith Jones of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will preside. There will be a reception immediately following the ceremony.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please support your favorite charity, or you may give to the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, Girls Inc., or Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Foundation.

We have lost a shining star now seen bright in heaven.