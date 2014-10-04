Betty Rosness Honored by Santa Barbara Rescue Mission as a Community Inspiration

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Warm temperatures did not deter more than 300 guests from attending the 13th annual Viva La Bayou benefit for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission on Saturday. The venue was the historic Rancho Dos Pueblos west of Goleta. Cooling ocean breezes and the shade provided by mammoth parallel tree stands provided respite from the 90-degree-plus temperatures.

This year, the Rescue Mission honored Betty Rosness with the Leni Fé Bland Award for her decades of service to the mission and to the community. Super model and successful entrepreneur Kathy Ireland presented the award to Rosness.

“She is a true source of inspiration in our community and beyond,” Ireland said. “When Betty sees a need, she gets involves and gets results. Her long history of achievement comes from her perseverance, courage, integrity and great faith. She is a hero to all of us.”

Rosness is a retired advertising and public relations executive whose years in Santa Barbara are marked by a long and honored career of civic volunteerism. She was a long-serving board member for the Rescue Mission, including tenure as board chairwoman.

Over the last 50 years, Rosness has served 39 nonprofit organizations in Santa Barbara and Goleta, including board leadership roles at the Cancer Foundation, UC Santa Barbara Affiliates, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara, William Sansum Diabetes Center (formerly the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute), Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County and others.

Rosness’ numerous local awards include Santa Barbara County Woman of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Senior Citizen of the Year. A mother of five, she has written and published her autobiography, The Carpenter’s Daughter. At the age of 90, she remains a committed partner to the work of recovery at the Rescue Mission.

This year’s event theme, Viva La Bayou, featured a casual outdoor afternoon with silent auction, tantalizing tapas hors d’oeuvres, and a family-style meal of chicken, rice and steamed vegetables by Lorraine Lim Catering. Flamenco guitar performed by Chris Fossek provided lovely background music.

“The Women’s Auxiliary started this event 13 years ago,” event co-chairwoman Susan Hughes told Noozhawk. “I started with 10 women and now we have a dedicated group of 50!”

Among the many sponsors were Maureen and Hank Bowis, Leni Fé Bland, Terry and Ron Foil, Anna and David Grotenhuis, Anna and Kiah Jordan, Janet and Robert Kates, Phyllis and Cal Marble, Suzi Ryan, Dundie and Henry Schulte, Julie and Karl Willig, and Sharon and Scott Wilson.

The funds raised at this event make it possible for the Rescue Mission to offer its successful 12-month residential recovery program, as well as provide for homeless guests. Last year, the Bayou event raised more than $400,000 to assist people seeking recovery from drug and alcohol addiction, and it hopes to match this goal in 2014. The mission has helped more than 600 people achieve recovery in the last 17 years.

“While only 21 percent of those completing treatment programs nationally maintain their sobriety beyond five years, we are proud that 59 percent of our graduates remain in recovery over this same time period,” said Rolf Geyling, president of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

One of the Rescue Mission’s success stories was told by a client named “David.” He described how he grew up in an average middle-class family in a small town in New York. Due to the influence of two older brothers, he discovered alcohol and drugs at age 9. By the time he was 13 years old, he said, he was already an alcoholic/addict.

David managed to graduate from high school with a GED and started working jobs as a cook, but he quickly lost them as a result of his alcoholism. He wound up homeless and living on the streets for 11 years in Santa Barbara.

He credits a homeless outreach worker named Stacy for saving his life and steering him to the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission. He started a 12-step program and was reintroduced to Christ and Christian living while learning about responsibility and accountability.

“Today I’m living in my own little place, which I adore,” he said. “I still go back to the Rescue Mission at least two times a week and sponsor some of the fellows and volunteer cooking. A new life has been given to me.”

Established in 1965, the nonprofit Santa Barbara Rescue Mission brings physical, emotional, educational and spiritual resources to individuals and families in need. It is the only organization between Oxnard and Santa Maria that provides hot meals and overnight accommodations to homeless guests 365 days of the year. The Rescue Mission offers men’s and women’s 12-month residential recovery, outpatient treatment, family support, relapse prevention, men’s sober living, academic instruction and job skills training. Its residential drug and alcohol program has won regional and national recognition for its extraordinary effectiveness. The Mission receives no government funding.

Click here for more information about the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, or contact Rebecca Weber at [email protected] or 805.966.1316 x105. Click here to make an online donation.

