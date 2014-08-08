Betty Tilley of Santa Maria, 1922-2014

Posted on August 8, 2014 | 4:07 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Santa Maria native Betty Tilley, 91, passed away on Aug. 6, 2014, at Primrose House.

She was born Sept. 7, 1922, in Santa Maria to the pioneer family of Richard (Dick) Doane and Anna Mae (Breene) Doane. Betty attended El Camino Elementary School and Santa Maria High School.

Betty was proud to be “a Doane” whose father owned and operated Doane Building Co., founded in 1880, that built most of the original Santa Maria downtown and many private homes.

Throughout her adult life, Betty and husband Parnell (who preceded her in death in 2003) were actively involved in raising their six children and the “family time” that resulted from attending school, athletic, Santa Maria Swim Club events and summers camping at Refugio Beach and El Capitan Ranch Park.

After Parnell’s retirement, they also enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and abroad. Both Betty and Parnell also enjoyed their community involvement in the Port San Luis Yacht Club at Avila Beach, the Santa Maria Valley Pioneer Association and the Santa Maria Valley 4 Wheelers. Betty also enjoyed spending time with her longtime friends at Minerva and the A-Z Club events. She had a special fondness for animals and volunteered at the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society.

Betty and Parnell were married for 59 years. Betty is survived by her six children, Melissa Stamey, Richard Tilley, Stephen Tilley, Jennifer Sorenson, Liz Herbstreith and James Tilley, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12 at the Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary Chapel with burial to follow at the Santa Maria Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 11 at the mortuary.

Betty’s family would like to thank Dr. Susan Ziemba, hospice, and the wonderful caregivers at her private residence and also at Magnolia and Primrose House who so compassionately cared for her these past several years.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dignity Health Hospice at Marian Hospital at 1400 E. Chapel St., Santa Maria, CA 93454, the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society at 1687 W. Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93458, or a charity of your choice.

