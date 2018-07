Posted on July 12, 2018 | 12:13 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Beverly Ford, 82, of Santa Barbara died July 8, 2018.

She was born Sept. 6, 1935.

The memorial service will be at noon July 22 at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 4575 Auhay Drive in Santa Barbara.

Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels is in charge of arrangements.