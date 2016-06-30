Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 8:28 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Posted on June 30, 2016 | 1:40 p.m.

​Beverly Irene Jonasen of Santa Maria

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

​Beverly Irene Jonasen

​Beverly Irene Jonasen was born in Salt Lake City and lived there until she was 21, when she married Maj. John Warren Farrow, a U.S. Air Force officer, and moved away.

She traveled frequently due to her husband’s service career. They lived in Germany, England and too many states to list.

Beverly enjoyed cooking, sewing, crafts and her work in doctor’s offices. She also enjoyed her work within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She taught primary and Sunday school and served as secretary for the church’s young women’s program as well as the Santa Maria Stake president.

Beverly was preceded in death by her second husband, Maj. John Warren Farrow, and her third husband, Ernest (Swede) Jonasen.

She is survived by her daughters, Shannon Lee Mendonca, Mary Lynn Kagan and Gloria Jean McElree; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and John Ferenz her companion for over 25 years.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2016, at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2016, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 908 E. Sierra Madre Ave. in Santa Maria.

A private burial will be held at Los Gatos Memorial Cemetery in San Jose, Calif.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.

 

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

© Noozhawk | All Rights Reserved.
This copy is for your personal, noncommercial use only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 