​Beverly Irene Jonasen of Santa Maria

Posted on June 30, 2016 | 1:40 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

​Beverly Irene Jonasen was born in Salt Lake City and lived there until she was 21, when she married Maj. John Warren Farrow, a U.S. Air Force officer, and moved away.

She traveled frequently due to her husband’s service career. They lived in Germany, England and too many states to list.

Beverly enjoyed cooking, sewing, crafts and her work in doctor’s offices. She also enjoyed her work within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She taught primary and Sunday school and served as secretary for the church’s young women’s program as well as the Santa Maria Stake president.

Beverly was preceded in death by her second husband, Maj. John Warren Farrow, and her third husband, Ernest (Swede) Jonasen.

She is survived by her daughters, Shannon Lee Mendonca, Mary Lynn Kagan and Gloria Jean McElree; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and John Ferenz her companion for over 25 years.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2016, at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2016, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 908 E. Sierra Madre Ave. in Santa Maria.

A private burial will be held at Los Gatos Memorial Cemetery in San Jose, Calif.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.