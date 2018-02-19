Beverly Jean Johnson of Santa Barbara, 1935-2018

Posted on February 19, 2018 | 10:50 a.m.

Source: Bud Jones

Beverly Jean Johnson passed away peacefully at home on Monday evening, Jan. 29, after a life-long battle with respiratory problems.

Bev had a very strong constitution that overcame everything thrown at her during her years on this earth. However, this last battle with COPD was just too much for her to win.

Bev was born on June 18, 1935, to Eugene and Ruth Jones in Santa Barbara, and was a lifelong resident. Growing up locally she attended Peabody Elementary, La Cumbre Junior High and Santa Barbara High School.

For many years, she was on the class reunion committee for the class of 1953.

Shortly after moving to a new home, another home was built just two doors away. A family which included a boy about Bev’s age, Lawrence, moved in, and that resulted in a friendship that turned into a marriage in January 1961 that lasted for more than 57 years.

Bev grew up in Santa Barbara in the 1940s and '50s when times were less stressful and it seemed like everyone knew each other. She had several jobs when she was young, such as a telephone operator, and she worked for several years in the city of Santa Barbara Finance Department, although her favorite job was being a mother to her boys.

But not to be forgotten, she was a dyed-in-the-wool Dodger fan and even had a baseball with signatures of many of the all-time great Dodger players.

Bev was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Ruth Jones.

She is survived by her husband, Lawrence; her brother, Bud Jones (Kay); her daughter, Deb Matson Hart (Steve); her sons, Robert and Mark Johnson; granddaughters Amanda Johnson, Samantha Silveira, Tamara Concepcion, Miranda Johnson; and two great-grandchildren, Millicent Silveira and Roland Concepcion, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, family members, and of course many friends.

A celebration of Bev’s life will be held at her home in the near future and anyone who knew her will be welcome to attend, both family and friends. It should be a wonderful party.