Beverly ‘Jean’ Maretti of Guadalupe, 1929-2015

Posted on September 11, 2015 | 5:43 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Beverly “Jean” Maretti, 86, of Guadalupe passed away on Sept. 6, 2015.

Jeannie, as she was affectionately known, was born June 8, 1929 in Alhambra, Calif. to John and Helen Ireland. She moved with her family to Los Alamos in 1944 and attended local schools.

It was while attending Santa Maria High School that she met the love of her life Richard “Dick” Maretti. They were married on January 26, 1947.

Soon after, they started a family and happily raised three children while residing in Guadalupe CA. Together, with their cousins Clarence and Rosalie Minetti, they co-founded the popular Far Western Tavern.

Jean was active in the community, helping with the Elks queen candidates, Guadalupe PTA and Guadalupe youth sports, where she and her son John coached girls softball.

Jean loved to spend time with her family and friends. She especially loved to play bingo (a game she was extremely lucky at!) and she enjoyed a good game of cards. Jean was the life of the party, loved to have a good time and was young at heart.

She was funny, friendly and a little bit mischievous! She made the best chocolate cream pie and chocolate chip cookies, and gave the best hugs. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Jean is survived by her son John Maretti & wife Lynne of Santa Maria; daughter Cindy Mier of Santa Maria; sister Dolores Sellars of Carson City, Nevada; sister- and brother- in- law Marlene & Robert Torres of Santa Maria; sister- and brother- in- law Joanne & Garry Van Wyk of Santa Barbara; grandchildren Tami (Rodney) Quintana, Kelli (Chris) Regan, Justin (Marlyse) Maretti, Tyler Maretti, Matthew Mier all of Santa Maria; Grandson Richard (Wendy) Maretti of Rancho Cucamonga; granddaughter Melissa (Earl) Erdman of Sacramento; great-grandchildren Joey, Zachary & Michael Quintana; Austin, Brooklyn & Charlotte Regan of Santa Maria; great-granddaughters Megan, Katelyn & Hanna Maretti of Rancho Cucamonga; numerous nieces and nephews.

Jean was also anxiously awaiting the arrival of her 10th great-grandchild.

Jean is reunited with her parents John and Helen Ireland; her husband of 63 years, Richard “Dick” Maretti; her beloved son, Michael Maretti; her brother Richard Ireland and her sister Betty Skerik.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, Sept. 14 at 11:00 a.m. at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to your favorite charity in memory of Jean.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.