Beverly Wokurka Thielicke of Santa Barbara, 1921-2015

Posted on December 31, 2015 | 11:29 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Beverly Wokurka Thielicke and passed away Sunday. Dec. 27, 2015.

Born in Santa Barbara Jan. 16, 1921, she was 94 years old.

Beverly graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1939.

She is survived by her daughter, Lucinda Thielicke; two granddaughters, Sonia (Greg) Torres and Kristina (Ronnie) Morrell and grandchildren, Camille, Jessica, Danielle and Colton, all of Santa Barbara.

No services will be held.

The family would like to thank The Californian and staff for their care.

Donations may be made to the Santa Barbara Humane Society in memory of Beverly.

Arrangements were made by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.