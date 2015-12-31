Monday, April 2 , 2018, 5:13 pm | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 
Posted on December 31, 2015 | 11:29 a.m.

Beverly Wokurka Thielicke of Santa Barbara, 1921-2015

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Beverly Wokurka Thielicke and passed away Sunday. Dec. 27, 2015. 

Born in Santa Barbara Jan. 16, 1921, she was 94 years old.  

Beverly graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1939.

She is survived by her daughter, Lucinda Thielicke; two granddaughters, Sonia (Greg) Torres and Kristina (Ronnie) Morrell and grandchildren, Camille, Jessica, Danielle and Colton, all of Santa Barbara.  

No services will be held.

The family would like to thank The Californian and staff for their care.  

Donations may be made to the Santa Barbara Humane Society in memory of Beverly.

Arrangements were made by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.

 

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

© Noozhawk | All Rights Reserved.
This copy is for your personal, noncommercial use only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 