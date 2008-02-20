Monday, June 18 , 2018, 9:06 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 

Beware the Fine Print in Conforming Loan Limits Proposal

Washington solution penalizes South Coast homeowners. Ask Congress to change it.

By Greg Knowles | February 20, 2008 | 8:00 p.m.

The conforming loan limit change proposed as part of the economic stimulus package President Bush signed has some interesting implications for Santa Barbara County.

If you’ve been following the real estate market here, you know it has been a tale of two different markets. There have been significant drops in prices and a high number of foreclosures in the North County, while prices on the South Coast have been fairly consistent and there have been very few foreclosures comparatively. According to the stimulus package language, conforming loan limits for our area are figured at 125 percent of the median sale price for the county. After the calculation, that figure is $587,500, according to the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Other counties, like Ventura, have the benefit of the highest conforming loan limit of $729,500, since their median prices are higher than ours. These limits will only be raised from July 1 to the end of the year to help out the slowdown in the real estate market.

In my opinion, this will put the South Coast at an unfair disadvantage when it comes to the purchasing and refinancing of residential property in our area. One of the reasons we have seen the slowdown that we have is that jumbo loan programs recently have not had any investors wanting to invest in them. This has caused these rates to be significantly higher than the conforming loan rates. If the conforming loan limit for the South Coast were to be raised to the maximum of $729,500, it would certainly help people trying to purchase a home in this area. It would most likely help property owners who want to refinance their existing loans as well.

There is the possibility of having conforming loan limits figured based on ZIP codes, and that is why I’m writing this. The current new estimated amount of $587,500 will have little or no impact on improving the market here on the South Coast. We need your help with the conforming loan limits so they actually can help the people who need it.

Please write our elected officials, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, and Sens. Barbara Boxer and Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., to voice your concern and to ask that there be a north/south split in Santa Barbara County’s new and future conforming loan limits. The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors has provided information on its Web site as to what you may want to say and who you may want to contact. You can view it by clicking here.

For more information, visit LandAmerica Lawyers Title Co. by clicking here.

image
Greg Knowles
Greg Knowles is vice president county manager of LandAmerica Lawyers Title Co.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 