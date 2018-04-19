Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 3:35 pm | A Few Clouds and Breezy 68º

 
 
 
 

Beyond Overeating Small Group Workshop to Resume

By Laura Hout | March 26, 2014 | 1:45 p.m.

Beyond Overeating, a small group workshop, will resume at 6:30 p.m. next Monday, March 31, and run through May 26.

The group assists those who struggle with compulsive/emotional eating and binge eating disorder. Participants gain insights about the function of food in their lives and learn research-based skills to help them better cope and thrive.

Incorporating ideas from Dr. Judith Beck, Dr. David Kessler, Dr. Marsha Linehan, Dr. Claudia Black and author Geneen Roth, this is an eclectic, compassion-based workshop, and materials are included in the fee.

For more information, please contact Laura Hout, MA, MFTI, at 805.403.9585 or [email protected]. (Supervised by Rudi Lion, MFT 48741.)

 
